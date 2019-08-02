Ask Farrell: Can USC rebound, or are Trojans in for a long season?

Oqzjtklrflacw5wrywsn

USC had a miserable 2018 season as the Trojans had their first losing campaign since 2000, which also happened to be coach Paul Hackett’s last year before Pete Carroll came on board.



A 5-7 record. Losses to Stanford, Utah, Arizona State, Cal and UCLA in conference play. Lots of rumblings that coach Clay Helton had used up his time running the program and a new direction was needed.

Helton, who beat Penn State in a classic Rose Bowl in his first full season, is definitely on the hot seat entering this year, but he has made one critical change that could lead the Trojans back to their winning ways.

Enter offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, who will bring a more uptempo offense that could be the spark to USC’s turnaround.

*****

*****





The skill pieces are there: Quarterback JT Daniels, receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown, Michael Pittman, Tyler Vaughns, Devon Williams form one of the best receiving corps in the country and there are plenty of talented running backs to complement the passing attack.

Athlon Sports, for one, isn’t buying it. The magazine predicts a 6-6 season for USC, a third-place finish in its own division behind Utah and UCLA. In the North Division, of course Washington is expected to have a big season, along with Oregon, Stanford and possibly Washington State.

USC’s schedule is also a challenge. Opening against Fresno State could be tricky and then the Trojans play Stanford, at BYU, Utah, at Washington and are at Notre Dame before mid-October.

We ask Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell whether he sees USC returning to past glory this season with a new offense in place or if the Trojans have another disappointing year and are looking for a new coach after this campaign?





FARRELL'S TAKE

“This isn’t going to be a good season for USC despite all the talent on the roster, and I don’t think Helton makes it through the season. The big question is: Who replaces him? The Urban Meyer rumors are unfounded but still fun to think about, and USC really needs to hit a home run with a big-name hire to bring recruiting back to where it was under Carroll and even Lane Kiffin. I see a 6-6 season for the Trojans, as well, and I think Helton is done by game 11 or so.”

