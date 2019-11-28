Ask Farrell: Would Urban Meyer work out as Cowboys coach?

D7iloinqe36awapa5nuv

Urban Meyer has been a winner everywhere he’s coached.

Meyer was a huge winner at Ohio State and Florida where he went an incredible 83-9 with the Buckeyes and 65-15 at Florida. He won at Utah when he led the Utes to a 22-2 record over two seasons there.

He won at Bowling Green where he went 17-6 in two seasons before quickly climbing the college coaching ladder to the highest heights imaginable.

Meyer has won national titles and coached Heisman winners. He’s put numerous players into the NFL.

Breaking down Meyer’s coaching accolades makes one think he’s arguably one of the best football coaches at any level ever. Meyer coached at four different schools, in four different conferences from 2001-18 and he never had a losing season. Not a single one.

In 17 seasons as a head coach, Meyer’s teams had 10 or more wins in 12 of those seasons including all seven seasons with the Buckeyes. While coaching Ohio State, 54-4 in the Big Ten, never losing more than one conference game in an entire season.

Which brings us to this latest rumor. As Meyer has been pegged to USC, Notre Dame and other programs, there is a report this week that Meyer would be Dallas Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones’ top target if coach Jason Garrett is fired.

Recently, Meyer made comments that the Cowboys job would be one that would be nearly impossible to turn down but he has never been a head coach in the NFL.

Everywhere he’s been, though, Meyer has been a winner but controversy has followed him along the way and he stepped away from coaching because of health concerns.

Upon the news that Meyer would be a target of the Dallas Cowboys, Rivals National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell tweeted that Meyer would be a “disaster” with the NFL team. We ask him why, if Meyer has been wildly successful everywhere he’s coached, why wouldn’t he work out in Dallas?

FARRELL'S TAKE

“Some coaches are college coaches and are made for that. They’re made for recruiting and development and roster turnover and juggling all the things that come with being a college coach. Urban Meyer is that guy. As an Xs and Os guy, he’s just OK. He wins with superior talent and has had a few games where you just shake your head and wonder how he lost it. Not many of course, but some. Meyer sells a vision better than anyone else to young future pros but he won’t be able to use his vast array of skills on men getting paid millions. That’s just the way it is.”