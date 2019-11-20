Ask Farrell: Is it time for South Carolina to move on from Muschamp?

M3utdntly4iza2cxep0g

The last few weeks at South Carolina have not gone well and they have stoked conversation about whether Will Muschamp will be coaching the Gamecocks next season.

South Carolina lost at home to Appalachian State, 20-15, in a game in which it had 21 rushing yards but did post 325 passing yards in a loss.

This past weekend, the Gamecocks traveled to Texas A&M and got throttled, 30-6, where the offense sputtered again with just 45 rushing yards on 17 carries.



Then, according to a report in the Florence (S.C.) Morning News, South Carolina president Robert Caslen said athletics director Ray Tanner had asked Florida State how it acquired the money to pay former coach Willie Taggart’s buyout, numbers that would be in the same range for Muschamp.

Later, Caslen released a statement to “set the record straight” that Tanner had not talked to anyone at Florida State about coaching contracts.

That colossal public relations blunder aside, here’s where South Carolina is from a football perspective: Muschamp is now 26-24 with the Gamecocks and has a 15-17 record in SEC play. South Carolina will miss a bowl game this season.

The Gamecocks close out against Clemson and it wouldn’t be shocking if the Tigers are heavy favorites. What’s stunning is that South Carolina handed Georgia its only loss this season, so the potential to do bigger things is there.

Recruiting is actually going well as the Gamecocks have the No. 19 class nationally, led by five four-stars in wide receivers Rico Powers and Michael Wyman, defensive tackle Alex Huntley, running back MarShawn Lloyd and quarterback Luke Doty.

FARRELL'S TAKE

We ask Rivals National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell not if he believes Muschamp will return as coach next season but whether he deserves to coach the Gamecocks next season. Or should the school look for a fresh start heading into next year?

"I don't think things are going to change much after a 4-8 season, so I personally wouldn't wait. From 9-4 a couple of seasons ago to this, it's just not working despite the win over Georgia. The SEC East is owned by Georgia and Florida and that won't change anytime soon for South Carolina until it makes a change.



"Recruiting would suffer a little bit because Muschamp is an excellent recruiter and there is talent in this class that might look elsewhere, but I don't understand waiting. Maybe I'll be proven wrong and South Carolina will be a big surprise next season, but I doubt it."