Ask Farrell: Is it time for FSU to part ways with Willie Taggart?

Part of the reason Florida State hired Willie Taggart is because he had a reputation for quickly turning programs around after having success doing that at Western Kentucky and South Florida.

He took the Hilltoppers from 2-10 to back-to-back 7-5 seasons before going to USF, where he went 2-10, to 4-8, to 8-5, to 10-2 before leaving for Oregon. Taggart went 7-5 in one season with the Ducks before the stars aligned and he was hired at Florida State, his dream school.

It has not gone well in Tallahassee so far.

Saturday was the latest disappointment, as Miami throttled Florida State 27-10. The Seminoles' quarterback play is bad. The offensive line is really bad, to the point that the Seminoles didn’t even average a yard per carry against the Hurricanes. No receiver had more than 40 yards.

Taggart went 5-7 last season and in some ways largely got a pass in his first season, the hope being that he would be able to quickly turn around Florida State like he did at other stops.

But the Seminoles are now 4-5, don’t look good at all pretty much anywhere on the field and play undisciplined football. Meanwhile, Taggart says the usual coaching cliches after losses, like the coaches have to do better and that people aren’t going to be happy until FSU starts winning.

He’s got that right. Warchant.com pointed out Saturday in its reporting that Taggart is now 0-5 against rivals Miami, Clemson and Florida. Let’s not forget that the Seminoles were pounded by Clemson just a few weeks ago, 45-14, in a game where FSU was completely overmatched at almost every position.

Through all this turmoil, recruiting has not taken a hit. The Seminoles have the No. 12 recruiting class nationally, which is good considering the performance on the field, but it now does trail Miami and Florida.

Florida State has no five-star commitments and if the class finishes that way it would be the first time since 2007 the Seminoles didn’t sign one. For Taggart, that would be devastating, since he’s also developed a reputation as a great recruiter.

FARRELL'S TAKE

We ask Rivals National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell if he believes Taggart needs more time to turn this program around and whether he can get the Seminoles to be a playoff contender again, or should Florida State start seriously thinking about cutting ties and heading in a new direction?

“Florida State needs to move on, because it’s clear that this isn’t going to work out. Recruiting has been solid but not great and the on-field product is awful compared to FSU standards. It’s clear to everyone that Taggart is in above his head at FSU and it was not a great hire. What will another year do for him? I know many said Jimbo Fisher left the cupboard bare when he left, but that’s not true as Taggart inherited some serious talent. I didn't expect them to beat Clemson or win their division or anything, but another potential non-bowl season in Tallahassee is a joke. Time to move on.”