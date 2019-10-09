Ask Farrell: Which team has been biggest surprise success?

Uont5zuquidnxnunxu01

There have been a lot of surprise performances in college football this season - both good and bad - but we’re thinking positively today and want to look at which team has been the biggest shock - in a good way - so far.

In the ACC, Wake Forest is 5-0 and ranked No. 19. Clemson is the only other undefeated team in the entire conference, although Virginia has also turned in some impressive performances so far, as the Cavaliers are 4-1 heading into a big matchup against Miami this weekend.

The Big 12 seems like a two-team race between Texas and Oklahoma - like always - and the Sooners remain undefeated in preparation for playing the Longhorns this weekend. The only other team undefeated in the conference is Baylor after impressive wins over Iowa State and Kansas State in back-to-back weekends.

Ohio State, Penn State and Wisconsin remain undefeated in the Big Ten, but that’s no major shock as those three are some of the best teams not only in the conference but also in the nation. But how about Minnesota, which is now 5-0 after whipping Illinois last weekend and now faces Nebraska?

The SEC is kind of going as expected with Florida and Georgia the undefeated teams in the East, but Missouri is 4-1. In the West, Alabama and LSU have not lost yet, with Auburn having only one loss, at the hands of the Gators last weekend.

The Pac-12 has no undefeated teams left - and might already be out of College Football Playoff contention, as Oregon is the only one-loss team in the North, and Arizona, Utah and Arizona State are the one-loss teams in the South.





FARRELL'S TAKE

After watching six weeks of college football, we ask Rivals National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell which team’s success has surprised him the most and why.

“This is a tough one, because there have been so many surprises, but I’m going with Baylor because the job Matt Rhule has done there has been astonishing. From what he inherited — scandal and players leaving — to where the Bears are now is remarkable, and Baylor doesn’t have the same level of speed and talent it did under Art Briles.



"Rhule has done a great job evaluating and recruiting top talent from all over the country and his team clearly plays hard for him. Wake Forest is also surprising and impressive, as is Minnesota and some others, but Baylor has shocked me the most.”

