Ask Farrell Which team has the best receiving corps?

There is a significant and interesting debate going on this college football season about which program has the best receiving corps in the country.

There are so many elite receivers in the game right now and there is definitely a concentration of talent at certain programs with LSU, USC, Alabama and Clemson leading the way. Oklahoma is known for its top receivers along with Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Minnesota and others but those four above seem to be in the argument the most often.

Alabama jumps to the top of the list because DeVonta Smith, Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs have all been outstanding this season and the three have combined for 152 catches for 2,513 yards and 26 touchdowns so far.

That’s impressive but not even the best numbers in the SEC.

LSU’s receiving corps of Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson and Terrace Marshall Jr., have combined for 156 receptions for 2,536 yards and 32 scores. Jefferson has 71 catches and Chase has surged to the lead with 57 grabs for 1,116 yards and 13 scores.

Clemson has an interesting receiving corps but it’s almost unfair to only single out the top-three receivers as Justyn Ross, Tee Higgins and Amari Rodgers have totaled 108 catches for 1,708 yards and 18 touchdowns this season. But nine players have 10 or more receptions so far this year as the Tigers spread it around to numerous players.

Then there is USC. Tylver Vaughns and Amon-Ra St. Brown were five-star prospects and they have combined for 122 catches for 1,503 and 11 touchdowns almost equally distributed. Michael Pittman, a former high four-star, leads the way with 82 catches for 1,118 yards and nine scores and he’s been unstoppable in recent weeks. In total, USC’s top three receivers have 204 catches for 2,621 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Naming the best receiving corps in the country can be a subjective exercise but we ask Rivals National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell to break down which school he thinks has the best receivers this season and why.

FARRELL'S TAKE

This is an interesting debate but it’s a pretty easy answer — it’s Alabama. Jeudy and Ruggs could both be first-rounders and Smith is arguably the best deep threat of the trio. Throw in former five-star Jaylen Waddle and there’s no doubt Alabama has the best and deepest group. Coming into the season I thought Clemson would give Alabama a run but that hasn’t happened. LSU has been very impressive but I like the talent level of the Alabama wide receivers better.

