Ask Farrell: Is this the season Harbaugh beats Ohio State?

MORE: College Football Playoff's three biggest questions

CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals100 | Position | Team | State

Scroll to continue with content Ad

This weekend will be the fifth time as Michigan’s coach that Jim Harbaugh plays Ohio State in arguably the best rivalry in college football.

It’s well-documented that he’s winless so far.

Two of those losses were absolute blowouts - 42-13 in 2015 and 62-39 last season, when things got completely out of control. The Wolverines also lost, 31-20, in 2017 and dropped a heartbreaker, 30-27, in double overtime in 2016.

Ohio State has completely dominated this series during this century, winning seven straight and 16 of 18 dating back to 2001.

This could be another outstanding matchup as No. 1 Ohio State is arguably the best team in the country and No. 12 Michigan is also playing very well.

After losing to Penn State by a touchdown in mid-October, Michigan’s offense has kicked it into high gear with blowout victories over Notre Dame, Maryland, Michigan State and Indiana.

Michigan is outscoring opponents by about 17 points per game, the Wolverines have a solid rushing attack and a legitimate passing game that might be able to keep pace with Ohio State’s explosive offense.

The Buckeyes are good, though. Really good. Maybe fielding one of their best teams in recent memory. Quarterback Justin Fields is a Heisman contender. Running back J.K. Dobbins is a threat every time he touches the ball. They have plenty of receivers. Defensive end Chase Young is a once-in-a-generation type talent. There are no weak spots.

Story continues

But first-year coach Ryan Day has never had to call the shots in this game and his decision-making on Saturday will be scrutinized every step of the way. In tough spots this season, Day has come out with flying colors, but the Michigan game could be different.

More pressure. More at stake. The game is in Ann Arbor, where the weather report is calling for a rain/snow mix and brisk winds at game time.

FARRELL'S TAKE

Nw7naui3m5wm3fqaaqhv

AP Images

We ask Rivals National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell if this is the season Harbaugh finally gets his first win over Ohio State or if the Buckeyes will prove once again they’re the best team in the Big Ten, and maybe the country, with another compelling victory over their rival?

“Nope, this isn’t the season he breaks through, and I’m not sure he ever will. Ohio State has a decided talent advantage and I believe in Day, so I can see Ohio State wining by a couple of touchdowns. I won’t drag this answer out: Ohio State is going to win this game.”