Yahoo Sports writer Pete Thamel was in Columbus this past weekend to cover Ohio State’s matchup against Michigan State.

While in town, Thamel wrote that 14 NFL scouts were on the sidelines as plenty of elite first-round talent took the field especially for the Buckeyes. There is quarterback Justin Fields, running back J.K. Dobbins, defensive end Chase Young and defensive back Jeffrey Okudah just to name a few.

During Thamel’s discussions in Columbus, one NFL scout told him that he’s seen Clemson and Ohio State this season and that the Buckeyes would “definitely beat” Clemson.

The start to Ohio State’s season could not be going much better.

Ohio State is scoring more than 49 points per game and giving up just 8.8. After being tested by a stout Michigan State defense this past weekend, the Buckeyes pulled away for a 34-10 victory.

They’ve averaging 6.2 yards per rush and they’ve already scored 39 offensive touchdowns. Fields, a former five-star and transfer from Georgia, has been worthy of Heisman discussion throwing for 18 touchdowns and running for another eight, a team-high.

The defense has been phenomenal as Young has a mind-boggling 8.5 sacks already and the team has eight interceptions led by Okudah with three.

Thamel left Columbus asking if Ohio State is the true No. 1 team in the country. Right now, Alabama and Clemson are ahead of the Buckeyes with Georgia and LSU rounding out the top five.

We ask Rivals National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell whether he thinks Ohio State has proven to be the best team in the country or whether Alabama and Clemson should still be slightly ahead?

Scott Stuart

FARRELL'S TAKE

"Right now I have Ohio State as the best team in the country and I think the Buckeyes are the most balanced team overall because of their defense. Alabama and Georgia as well as Clemson have explosive offenses and the same, of course, can be said for Oklahoma. But none of them have a defense like Ohio State.

"Fields looks great, Ryan Day is an amazing offensive coach and Dobbins should be in the Heisman discussion more but it's the defense that separates the Buckeyes right now. They are loaded at every position and have great depth. The Buckeyes should make the playoff and will be a tough matchup for anyone, including Clemson or Alabama."

