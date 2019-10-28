Ask Farrell: Is Ohio State the best team in the country?

Qrpy3jqclxosrhduvj9d

There have been marginally tough opponents, but Ohio State got its first true test of the season this past weekend and the Buckeyes passed with flying colors.

Not only did Ohio State throttle Wisconsin, 38-7, but it also held star running back Jonathan Taylor in check as he had only 52 yards on 20 carries. The Badgers had only 191 yards as Ohio State racked up 431.

Quarterback Justin Fields threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another score in the rain and running back J.K. Dobbins totaled 163 yards and two scores. Freak of all freaks, defensive end Chase Young, registered four sacks and forced two fumbles as he proves to be an unstoppable force on Ohio State’s defensive line.

Big matchups are ahead: Penn State comes to Columbus Nov. 23. The following weekend is the Michigan rivalry in Ann Arbor and the Wolverines might be hitting their stride after torching Notre Dame, 45-14.

LSU and Alabama are currently ahead of Ohio State in the rankings and an argument could be made for both the Tigers and the Crimson Tide with how well both schools have been playing. Clemson and Penn State round out the top five.





With Saturday’s dominant performance over Wisconsin, we ask Rivals National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell if he thinks Ohio State is the best team in the country or if he has another squad pegged at No. 1.

“Yes, Ohio State is my No. 1 right now followed by LSU, Alabama and Clemson. I know the Buckeyes haven’t played as many tough opponents as LSU, so it may be an odd choice, but they have the most talented roster from top to bottom and simply dominate some teams that are actually pretty solid. LSU is impressing the heck out of me, but Ohio State is No. 1 for me. That team will be very hard for anyone to beat.”

