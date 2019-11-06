Ask Farrell: Would Notre Dame or USC be better fit for Urban Meyer?

Srpaibyutri3h3o1iky4

Urban Meyer is out of coaching and nobody can stop talking about Meyer coming back to coaching.

The USC job could open at any time - especially after the Trojans were thrashed by Oregon at home on Saturday night - and with the recent hire of Cincinnati’s old athletic director, Mike Bohn, rumors have swirled that Meyer will be the top target.

Last week, ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum stoked controversy by saying on-air that Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly should be replaced by Meyer. In some sense, it’s not a ridiculous idea since Meyer has always expressed interest in the Irish job, although Kelly just took Notre Dame to the College Football Playoff last season.

There was even a report in recent weeks that if Florida State moved on from Willie Taggart, which was finalized over the weekend after the Seminoles lost to Miami, that FSU should pursue Meyer. When the FSU brass said even if Taggart was run over by a bus they would not pursue Meyer, that threw cold water on that rumor.

The interesting question when it comes to Meyer is what does he want when it comes to USC and possibly Notre Dame and what’s the timetable he would want to return to coaching, if at all.

With Meyer still in the forefront of the game doing the FOX college football show and being fresh out of coaching, his name is going to keep popping up. He’s a polarizing figure as well which only stokes more conversation about his next whereabouts.

The question we ask Rivals National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell is if Meyer has his choice of getting the job at USC or Notre Dame, which one should he choose and why?

“I know, I know. This is a silly question in some regards because Notre Dame is happy with Kelly and he’s not going anywhere. But Finebaum put it out there and it’s stuck in my head a bit.



"Let’s just say that Notre Dame and USC came knocking. Meyer should choose the USC job because of the freedom it allows him to recruit anyone and not have to deal with academic restrictions. Let’s be clear — Meyer is a great recruiter but not all of his recruits have been choir boys and many of them wouldn’t have had a chance to meet Notre Dame’s academic standards. Go out west, Urban, and dominate the West Coast in recruiting and win yourself another national championship.”

