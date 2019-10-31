Ask Farrell: Should Notre Dame dump Brian Kelly and pursue Urban Meyer?

Smobhsvqqyjykbwajori

Paul Finebaum is a radio personality and an ESPN television commentator, so he’s almost forced to say controversial things.

On Tuesday, Finebaum said something about Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly - well, lots of things - that could be either thought-provoking or completely nonsensical in South Bend.

He said that Kelly would never win a national championship with the Irish. That he got clobbered in the title game by Alabama, 42-14, and then in the College Football Playoff last season, Notre Dame had no shot against Clemson in a 30-3 decision.

Finebaum said Notre Dame was a national-championship caliber program but that Kelly is not a national-championship caliber coach. Coming off an embarrassing 45-14 loss to Michigan, that Kelly is not a coach “who’s going to be a magnet to bring in great players.”

And then the whopper: That Notre Dame should buy out Kelly’s contract and target Urban Meyer to replace him.

That seems outlandish on its face but it’s no secret that Notre Dame has been the true dream job for Meyer since he began coaching - certainly not Florida and not even Ohio State, even though the Buckeyes have always held a special place in his heart.

There was always chatter the year Meyer left Utah for Florida that Notre Dame was also very much in play and Meyer could have ended up there before choosing the Gators.

But after talk of Meyer to USC, or Meyer to the Dallas Cowboys, or Meyer to Notre Dame, Meyer’s wife, Shelley, took to social media to say the media knows nothing of what the family is going to do next, if ever, in college football again.

We ask Rivals National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell if Finebaum has a point at all in his Kelly criticism and whether he believes Meyer would ever return to college football to coach Notre Dame?

FARRELL'S TAKE

“I disagree completely when Finebaum says that Kelly can’t win a national title at Notre Dame. Kelly does make some odd coaching decisions during games - rain seems to be his weakness, like Bruce Willis in Unbreakable - but he’s been to the title game once and to the playoff another time.



"And with all the recruiting restrictions around Notre Dame due to academics, his success is beyond impressive in this day and age. Kelly can recruit and he can evaluate talent.



"I do scratch my head at the lack of development at the quarterback position overall, but to say he can’t win a national title is wrong.



"And, yes, every school would be interested in Meyer, but to throw away a coach like Kelly for Meyer? I don’t think that’s a good idea.”

