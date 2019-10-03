Ask Farrell: Will Michigan bounce back against Iowa?

Fewhh1aw4b03zfusucsf

One of the most interesting matchups this weekend pits Iowa at Michigan and if statistics tell the story to this game, then the Wolverines might be in trouble.

Iowa is averaging one more point per game so far this season while giving up 11 points less. The Hawkeyes have completely dominated running the ball - and defending the run with no rushing touchdowns allowed yet - while Michigan has given up more yards than it has gained.

Quarterback Nate Stanley has thrown for 965 yards and eight touchdowns with no picks and Michigan QB Shea Patterson has 905 yards with six TDs and two interceptions.

Yet through all those statistics, the Wolverines remain about a 3.5-point favorite when they host Iowa this weekend at The Big House.

One reason could be that Iowa has not really played heavy competition yet with wins over Miami (Ohio), Rutgers, Iowa State and Middle Tennessee State.

But Michigan’s opening month has been less than impressive as well. After beating MTSU, 40-21, to start the season, the Wolverines struggled mightily and could have easily lost to Army yet pulled out the victory in overtime.

Then they went to Wisconsin and got walloped, 35-14, in a game where they trailed by 35 points and where backup quarterback Dylan McCaffrey was the team’s leading rusher. Michigan came back last week and pounded Rutgers, 52-0.

We ask Rivals National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell how he sees this major Big Ten matchup playing out and what does it say about the Wolverines - and the job coach Jim Harbaugh is doing - if Michigan loses the game and drops to 3-2?

"I'm not buying into Michigan anymore under Harbaugh after I picked the Wolverines to win over Wisconsin. I know Michigan is at home and is still a formidable team, but I'm taking Iowa in this one.



"The Hawkeyes are the better coached team, I really like their defense and they can control the clock with their running game. Patterson has been a big disappointment overall, at least to me, because I thought he would flourish in the new offense but the new offense doesn't look all that new. Stanley is an excellent game manager and doesn't make mistakes and that will be the difference."