Ask Farrell: Should LSU be viewed as the title favorite?

Urban Meyer changed his mind on Saturday. Not about coaching, but about who he thinks will win the national championship.

The former Ohio State coach had Clemson early in the season, switched it to Alabama but has now clearly jumped on the LSU bandwagon - and this was before the Tigers downed Mississippi State over the weekend.

There is a whole lot to like about LSU.

The offense is humming along like maybe never before as the Tigers have opened up the passing attack under quarterback Joe Burrow, who is complemented by a host of outstanding receivers. LSU is outscoring opponents, 50-20, this season.

And one thing Meyer pointed out as to why he likes LSU so much is that the Tigers went to Texas and won and then beat Florida by two touchdowns two weeks ago. LSU is actually playing legitimate teams and beating them.

Alabama has not played a team close to that level yet, Clemson is cruising through an easy schedule and Ohio State is also a legitimate title contender but must prove its worth with Wisconsin, Penn State and Michigan coming up. Oklahoma has to be in that discussion and Penn State has one of the best defenses nationally.

Meyer has flip-flopped around a little bit this season on who he thinks is currently the best team in the country and the likely national champion, but LSU is the flavor of the month and a trendy pick.

FARRELL'S TAKE

We ask Rivals National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell if he agrees that LSU should be considered the favorite to win the national title.

“With Tua Tagovailoa injured, it’s unclear how the Alabama offense will react and how effective he will be upon his return but I’m still not betting against Alabama in a game against LSU. The Tigers continue to impress me every week and Joe Burrow looks like a different human being in this offense, but Alabama is getting a little ticked off at all the attention LSU is getting. An angry Alabama is a dangerous Alabama. Clemson and Ohio State are also serious contenders, but I still have Alabama winning it all. That won’t change unless LSU beats them.”

