Ask Farrell: Who is and isn't getting respect in first rankings?

USA Today Sports

The initial College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday and there were definitely some surprises throughout the list.

Ohio State took the top spot followed by LSU and Alabama. No major surprises there, maybe in order, but certainly not in which teams made the top three. Then Penn State came in fourth ahead of defending national champion Clemson in the fifth spot.

To round out the top 10 were Georgia, Oregon, Utah, Oklahoma and Florida.

Even though Baylor remains undefeated - with games against TCU, Oklahoma, Texas and Kansas remaining - the Bears came in at No. 12.

Minnesota is unbeaten at 8-0 but has a challenging finish with Penn State, Iowa, Northwestern and Wisconsin remaining but the Golden Gophers are not getting much respect yet at No. 17.

With two losses each, Florida and Auburn are ranked ahead of undefeated Baylor and along with those teams, two-loss Wisconsin, Michigan, Notre Dame and Kansas State are ahead of Minnesota.

There has been some chatter about Oklahoma being far too low. A loss to Kansas State hurt, but the Sooners have remained unstoppable in nearly every other game. The point of contention there is that Georgia has a far-worse loss but is ranked ahead.

And then there is the debate over the top four. LSU plays Alabama this weekend and Ohio State hosts Penn State in a couple weeks, so things will sort themselves out, but Clemson remains undefeated and largely untested and still find themselves outside the top four.

We ask Rivals National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell two questions: Who is getting too much respect in the early College Football Playoff rankings and who isn’t getting enough?

“No team in the top five is getting too much respect but Florida is too high at No. 10 and Oklahoma is too low at No. 9. Yes, the Gators have lost two close games to LSU and Georgia, but a two-loss team should not be in the top 10 right now. As for Oklahoma, it was a bad loss to Kansas State, but the Sooners should be ahead of Georgia, Oregon and Utah and be at No. 6.”