Ask Farrell: Georgia or Auburn?

There have been some close games for Georgia throughout the season and a mind-boggling loss at home to South Carolina, but the Bulldogs still find themselves in the fourth and final spot to make the College Football Playoff.

A big test comes this weekend. Georgia visits Auburn and we could be in store for an old-fashioned SEC slugfest in the "Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry."

The Bulldogs have owned this series recently, winning the last two matchups and five of the last six, but Georgia’s offense has not blown anybody away this season. A close game is expected with the Bulldogs favored by a field goal.

Georgia has answered many tests this season, including wins over Notre Dame and Florida. Auburn, meanwhile, has two respectable losses – LSU and Florida.





FARRELL'S TAKE

We ask Rivals National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell if he sees Georgia still in the College Football Playoff top four after this weekend’s matchup against Auburn.

"This is going to be a tough test for Georgia because of how well the Auburn defense is playing. But Georgia is going to win this game as the running game gets moving despite the Auburn defensive line and gives Jake Fromm more options in the passing game. The Georgia wide receivers need to step up and they will against Auburn and offense shouldn't be as much of a problem as many think.

"On the defensive side of the ball, Georgia will pressure Bo Nix and throw different looks at the freshman and keep him off balance. I expect Georgia to win this game and it could be in large fashion despite the talent on the Auburn roster and the homefield advantage. Georgia has something to prove and the Dawgs will prove it."

