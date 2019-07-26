Ask Farrell: Can Florida schools stop the exodus out of state?

Oqzjtklrflacw5wrywsn

Since the 2016 recruiting class, out-of-state programs have dominated recruiting in the state of Florida, with three programs in particular paving the way.

Of the top five players in the state since that time, Alabama has signed the most with five, followed by Clemson and Ohio State with four each. Georgia has three players – with two of them being Peach State products coming from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy: tight end Isaac Nauta and linebacker Nolan Smith, both five-stars.

The in-state programs have been largely left behind with elite talent in the state. Florida has landed one (Chauncey Gardner II), Florida State has two in Josh Kaindoh (a Maryland transplant) and Akeem Dent, while Miami leads the way with three top five players, two in this class: WR Michael Redding and RB Don Chaney, along with RB Lorenzo Lingard.

Other players have committed or signed with Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Oregon.

There are relatively new coaching staffs in Miami, Gainesville and Tallahassee, and in-state recruiting has to be a priority, especially as national powerhouses continue to raid the state for top talent.

We ask Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell if we’re seeing a new normal in the state of Florida, where elite programs can come in and pick off top talent every recruiting cycle, or if the in-state powers can close the doors and convince the best players to stay home and play for the Seminoles, Gators or Hurricanes?





ASK FARRELL

“I think it’s cyclical, and one of the big three – most likely Florida, in my opinion – will eventually emerge as the recruiting leader and keep more kids in-state. It all depends on how they do on the field. Florida State and Miami have an advantage of sorts being in the ACC, although Clemson stands before both of them, while Florida has to deal with Georgia in the future. But eventually one will emerge in the next few years and do a better job of keeping kids home.”



