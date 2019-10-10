Ask Farrell: Can Florida continue its impressive run?

Vosocwj9ryfml6x5x6ja

There are a lot of outstanding matchups in college football this weekend, maybe the most-loaded schedule so far this season, and everybody will be paying attention to the SEC thriller in Baton Rouge between Florida and LSU.

The Gators are coming off a 24-13 win over Auburn where they shut out the Tigers in the second half, forced former five-star quarterback Bo Nix into three interceptions and never trailed although the game was close the entire time.

Florida is now ranked seventh nationally as there are four SEC teams - Alabama, Georgia, LSU and the Gators - in the top seven. This will be, maybe by far, Florida’s biggest challenge of the season because LSU’s offense has been so potent this season.

The Tigers are averaging more than 54 points per game, they went to Texas and beat the Longhorns by a touchdown and quarterback Joe Burrow has entered the Heisman Trophy conversation as he’s thrown for 1,864 yards with 22 touchdowns and three interceptions in five games.

Other than the win over Texas, though, LSU has had a light schedule with wins over Georgia Southern, Northwestern State, Vanderbilt and Utah State, all blowouts.

Florida beat Miami by four in the season opener, an unimpressive showing on both sides, beat Tennessee-Martin, grinded past Kentucky and whipped Tennessee and Towson before its victory over Auburn.

It’s a huge Saturday night showdown in Death Valley. Can Florida continue its impressive run through a difficult stretch of its schedule or will LSU’s offense continue to pour it on and prove it’s a legitimate playoff contender? We ask Rivals National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell how he sees the SEC showdown playing out.

FARRELL'S TAKE

"This should be a great game and it’s a tough call. Do I believe in the LSU offense which looks so good or do I believe in the Florida defense which has been smothering? LSU has the home field advantage and have a huge win over Texas while Florida has a lot of momentum following their win over Auburn.



"Both Burrow and Kyle Trask have been playing better than expected, so it could come down to who avoids mistakes. This comes down to a battle of the secondaries oddly and which DBU can make big plays and LSU has that edge at home. I’ll take LSU in a close one.”

