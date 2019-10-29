Ask Farrell: Does UGA-Florida winner have shot at SEC title?

Sajsyy2drbzefaof8zo1

There has been so much debate and discussion about LSU and Alabama so far this season and the blockbuster matchup on Nov. 9 is coming up fast.

The Tigers and the Crimson Tide are the top two teams nationally, led by outstanding offenses, terrific defenses and an argument could definitely be made that even the loser of that game deserves serious consideration for the College Football Playoff.

But are we overlooking the SEC East?

Florida is currently ranked sixth in the country and the Gators’ only loss this season was at LSU a few weeks ago.

And there is Georgia. The Bulldogs were stunned at home by South Carolina a couple weeks ago and the offense has not been spectacular in spots, but Georgia and Florida have two of the best defenses in the country and that could keep both teams in any game.

This weekend is the annual Florida-Georgia rivalry game which will essentially eliminate one team from playoff contention. The other one will still be in contention and should face the Alabama/LSU winner in Atlanta for the SEC championship.

FARRELL'S TAKE

We ask Rivals National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell if he believes Florida or Georgia is talented enough to beat Alabama or LSU or if the SEC West teams are just far superior this season. Also, Farrell will answer whether the loser of the Alabama/LSU game should still be in playoff contention.

“First off, both Georgia and Florida could beat anyone on any given Saturday, they have that much talent. But will they? I doubt it. I’m not betting against Alabama as that has made me look foolish in the past. The Tide get past LSU and beat either the Gators or Dawgs in the SEC title game.



"And, for the second part of the question, LSU remains in the playoff discussion as long as it loses a close game to Alabama. And the same can be said for Alabama if it loses a close one to LSU. Oklahoma shot itself in the foot against Kansas State and the Pac-12 has been done for awhile, so two teams from the SEC could easily happen again, much to the dismay of the other conferences.”