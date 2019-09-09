Ask Farrell: Did Michigan enter the season overrated?

Oqzjtklrflacw5wrywsn

Six of the seven teams in the Big Ten East are undefeated, including Michigan, but the Wolverines have had an unimpressive start to the season.

After pulling away from Middle Tennessee State in the season opener and winning 40-21, Michigan looked awful in a 24-21 double-overtime win over Army on Saturday and almost lost a stunner.

The Wolverines needed two overtimes to take down Army, which missed a field goal that would have won it. Then in double overtime, quarterback Kelvin Hopkins Jr., fumbled away a pass for Michigan to seal the victory.

But coach Jim Harbaugh made some questionable fourth-down calls that could have swayed the game in Army’s favor. Big, bad Michigan only averaged 2.4 yards per carry although freshman running back Zach Charbonnet rushed for 100 yards and three touchdowns. Patterson threw for 207 yards and no touchdowns.

Michigan’s new offense looked like its old version as the Wolverines didn’t move all that fast and really didn’t threaten Army’s defense all that much. This is an Army team that just slipped by lowly Rice in the season opener, 14-7.

The headlines in Sunday’s newspapers were clear: Things could be better. The Detroit Free Press wrote, “No question about it: Michigan football is overrated.” MLive.com wrote, “Michigan football shows little, if any, improvement vs. Army.”



Michigan has two wins and now enters a bye week before the Big Ten opener against Wisconsin. After watching the Wolverines in two games, we ask Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell what he makes of Michigan so far.

FARRELL'S TAKE

“It’s too early to tell but Michigan could be in trouble. The new offense doesn't look great and hasn’t impressed me much at all and that’s surprising. I expected Shea Patterson to shine in this new offense but so far it looks much like the same old offense which is a bit plodding and not dynamic. But it’s very early and Michigan has a lot of talent on the roster so it could still put things together.

"Let’s not forget that Army is a good team. But right now Michigan looks light years behind Ohio State once again.”

