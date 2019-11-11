Ask Farrell: Did LSU or Alabama have the better recruiting weekend?

Cjjrnzijtop5h3bcvbw4

AP Images

LSU went to Alabama on Saturday and beat the Crimson Tide.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Tigers led by 20 at halftime and hung on for a 46-41 victory. Quarterback and Heisman front-runner Joe Burrow threw for 393 yards and three touchdowns. Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushed for 103 yards and three scores and he caught another touchdown. Receiver Ja’Marr Chase looked great and had a TD grab as well.

LSU showcased its new offense on the biggest stage and looked unstoppable. The defense was suffocating early, but Alabama is also elite and didn’t go down easily. The Crimson Tide showed a lot, the crowd was electric and the President of the United States was at the game.

There were a number of elite recruits in attendance, too, and that's the focus of the question below.

Five-star defensive end Jordan Burch, five-star tight end Darnell Washington, Oklahoma running back commit Jase McClellan, four-star receiver Arian Smith and four-star defensive end Zykevious Walker were all on official visits.

ASK FARRELL: Did Morris, Taggart have enough time to turn things around?

CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals100 | Position | Team | State

So many more top prospects were expected at the game as well including five-star running back Zachary Evans, four-star defensive stars Reggie Grimes, McKinnley Jackson, Phillips Webb, Jacobian Guillory and many others.

Numerous top 2021 and 2022 standouts were in the stands watching the college football game of the year so far as well.

LSU currently has the top-ranked recruiting class in the country followed by Clemson, Ohio State, Alabama and then Georgia, which won the last two team recruiting championships.

FARRELL'S TAKE

Story continues

We ask Rivals National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell if Saturday’s contest was more valuable from a recruiting standpoint for LSU or Alabama. The Tigers came to Alabama and won, showcasing an excellent offense and stout defense. But Alabama had an outstanding environment at the game and was the one hosting all of the elite recruits over the weekend. Did LSU not only win the game on Saturday but did the Tigers win the recruiting battle on Alabama's turf?

“One game can be important in recruiting but it’s not the end of the world for the loser and it won’t secure anything for the winner in the recruiting world," Farrell said. "That being said, both teams helped themselves during the epic battle this weekend.



"Alabama hosted recruits in an amazing environment and showcased all the talent and grit and heart needed to land a few of those visitors as commitments. And LSU impressed all those recruits looking at Alabama in person, many who are also on LSU’s target list, with a huge win that finally got them over the hump against the Crimson Tide.



"LSU might have helped secure the top class in the country this year or at least a top two class with this win, but Alabama is still the most consistent recruiting program in the country and that doesn’t go away overnight.”

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH ALABAMA FANS AT BAMAINSIDER.COM



SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH LSU FANS AT TIGERDETAILS.COM

