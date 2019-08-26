Ask Farrell: What did we learn from Florida's win over Miami?

Rulpij2zuyibcgqoid6g

AP

It was one game, a sloppy but exciting tug-of-war in the humidity in Orlando. What did we learn from the Florida-Miami matchup to start the season Saturday night?

Florida won the game, 24-20, but it was a disjointed affair at times that saw a lot of missed tackles, some bad offensive line play and miscues that should be figured out in the coming weeks.

The Gators had only 52 yards rushing and averaged less than two yards per carry. Other than some breakaway passing plays - like Kadarius Toney’s 66-yard touchdown in the first quarter after it looked like he was hemmed in - Florida’s passing attack left a lot to be desired.

For Miami, the Hurricanes struggled running the ball and quarterback Jarren Williams, who beat out Tate Martell and N’Kosi Perry for the starting job in the preseason, did well working through his progressions and on short passes, but when Florida showed any pressure he was not at his best. Drives stalled and field goals needed to be kicked. Miami's quarterback play needs to be better.

For Florida, it hosts cupcake UT-Martin in its home opener before opening the SEC schedule against Kentucky and Tennessee. Miami visits North Carolina before the schedule loosens up with games against Bethune-Cookman and Central Michigan.

FARRELL'S TAKE

We ask Rivals National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell what there is to learn from the early-season matchup between the Gators and the Hurricanes and whether he saw either team as a possible conference contender in the SEC or ACC.

“Based on the game and the sloppy play, I don’t think either team is ready for prime time at all. However it is the first game of the season and I guess mistakes are expected. The quarterback play concerned me a lot, but it was the weak offensive lines that will hurt these teams. I don’t think Florida is ready to challenge Georgia as I expected and I don’t think Miami is the second-best team in the ACC as many felt.



"Maybe I’m overreacting to one game, but that was just ugly. I can see both teams finishing second in their division, maybe first for Miami since their division is weak, but they are not playoff contenders based on that game.”

