Ask Farrell: Which coaches are sitting on the hottest seats?

Leading up to the season, there is always talk about the hot seat for college coaches and there is no question there are some high-profile jobs that could come open if things don’t go well in the coming months.

In the last couple weeks, USA Today released its list of 10 coaches to watch in college football who could be on the hot seat, with six of those positions in the Power Five: USC’s Clay Helton, Rutgers’ Chris Ash, Illinois’ Lovie Smith, Auburn’s Gus Malzahn, Ole Miss’ Matt Luke and Florida State’s Willie Taggart.

Helton had early success at USC, including a Rose Bowl victory and a conference championship, but last season was a miserable 5-7 showing and recruiting has taken a downturn. A lot is hitched to new offensive coordinator Graham Harrell and there is guarded optimism that a turnaround can happen for the Trojans this season.

The two Big Ten coaches both are in tough situations, as the league gets much more competitive and they’re not keeping up. Rutgers is 7-29 in three seasons under Ash with two winless Big Ten campaigns during that stretch. Illinois is 9-27 under Smith with four conference victories in three years.

Depending on who you talk to, Malzahn is either on the hottest seat in college football or he still has some rope with this Auburn team. He’s 53-27 in six seasons, only 28-20 in conference, and the Tigers have had only two 10-win-or-better campaigns during his tenure. Last season, Auburn went 8-5 and finished fifth in the SEC West.

Luke took over a difficult situation at Ole Miss when then-coach Hugh Freeze resigned after a scandal, and Luke's 11-13 overall, 4-12 in the conference. The Rebels went a disappointing 1-7 in conference last season despite being loaded with offensive playmakers.

Taggart was 5-7 in his first season a year ago, the first time the Seminoles had a losing record since 1976.

FARRELL'S TAKE

"Helton should be on the hot seat for sure, and I don't think he survives this season unless he makes a playoff run. Ash should also be on there because Rutgers just hasn't moved forward under his watch. Smith is an interesting one because he's been recruiting pretty well and might need another season to get his guys to impact. But if the on-field results stink, he could be gone.

"I don't think Malzahn, Luke or Taggart should be gone after this season. Malzahn has done a solid job at Auburn and just got a big extension with a huge buyout, so I don't see him going anywhere even if they struggle. Luke has done a good job recruiting despite the NCAA issues and Taggart will certainly get more than two years to prove himself at FSU. There could be others that emerge on this list as the season wears on, but that's my take on the big names."