Ask Farrell: Can Clemson land all four top 2020 prospects?

CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals100 | Position | Team | State

Oqzjtklrflacw5wrywsn

Scroll to continue with content Ad

MORE: Five players who could vie for No. 1 overall in 2020 class

Clemson has done a lot in the last few years of college football – such as winning two of the last three national titles – but the Tigers could be in line to do something no team has ever done before.

There is a real possibility that coach Dabo Swinney and his program could sign the top four overall prospects in the 2020 class.

The Tigers have already landed the commitment of No. 1 overall prospect D.J. Uiagalelei, a five-star quarterback from Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco, and the nation’s top defensive tackle in Bryan Bresee out of Damascus, Md.

At No. 2 nationally is Upland, Calif., five-star linebacker Justin Flowe, who has become seriously interested in Clemson, especially in the last few months. USC is also a major player for Flowe, along with Alabama, Georgia and others.

Columbia (S.C.) Hammond School five-star defensive end Jordan Burch sits at third nationally. Clemson and South Carolina appear to be battling it out for the in-state standout, although Georgia and other SEC powers are sticking around as well.

The senior season for 2020 prospects has not even started yet, and that is a major evaluation period, along with the all-star events over the holidays.

But we ask Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell to put a percentage on how likely it is that Clemson lands the top four prospects in the class, something that has never been done before in Rivals history, dating back to 2002.





Tbhx0zock3j0v5iilkaz

AP Images

ASK FARRELL

Story continues

“I’d give it about a 50% chance right now, and I know that seems low but I’m really interested to see what Flowe does. Clemson can land Burch and likely will, although South Carolina is putting up a great battle. But Flowe is the wildcard. Will he go all the way across the country to play for Clemson or will he play it safe and go to USC? Will USC hire a big-name coach after this season and keep Flowe and others in the fold? Flowe could go either way, so that’s why I say 50-50.”



SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH CLEMSON FANS AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.COM