The laws around flexible working have changed - here's everything you need to know

Do you remember the days where we'd trundle into the office five days a week? Where we'd juggle the commute with our 9-5s and somehow fit in a social life AND workouts? It seems mad that for a lot of the time, this was our norm.

However, in a post-pandemic world, where lockdown forced many of us to embrace remote working, being back in the office full-time is a thing of the past. Several employers now offer hybrid options to allow their workers to have more of a work-life balance than previous years.

But if you've seen a change in circumstances (maybe you've had a baby, or you're choosing to move somewhere new for a better quality of life), you can make a more formal, permanent request for flexible working.

New laws that come into effect from 6th April as part Employment Rights (Flexible Working) Act 2023 now give employees more opportunities to request flexible working conditions.

So, are you keen to start flexible working and are wondering the best way to put in a request with your boss? Cosmopolitan UK has got you covered, with the new rules explained below...

What is flexible working?

Put simply, flexible working is a way of working that best suits an employee's needs.

"It could be having flexible start and/ or finish times, working for an agreed set of hours or days a week or – and this is where we’ve seen significant change - working from home," explains Emma O’Connor, Director and Head of HR Training at Boyes Turner. "Other options such as part-time working, compressed hours (doing hours over fewer days) and job-sharing also count as flexible working.

"There is a legal regime to support employees in making flexible working requests and employers in terms of how to manage requests."

Who qualifies for flexible working?

This is where the new laws kick in. Previously, you had to be employed by a company for 26 weeks to request flexible working - now, you can formally request your employer for flexible work from the first day. This includes requests for part-time, term-time, flexitime, compressed hours, and varied working locations.

You are now also legally entitled to two requests to work flexibly over 12 months, when previously you were only permitted to make one request a year.

"In the UK, we also have 'universal' flexible working which means that employees can make a request for any reason - it doesn’t have to be related to say, parental or caring needs," O'Connor adds. "Many employees make flexible working requests when they are nearing retirement, for other family or personal/health reasons, for example."

How do we put in a flexible working request?

First things first, it's best to check what your company's flexible working policy is, as O'Connor explains that this will detail who to make the request to, and how to do it.

"The company may have their own specific form to fill in," she adds. "If you're unsure, it's best to ask your line manager."

If there is no specific procedure your company has in place, O'Connor then advises you put your request in writing (for example, in an email) to your line manager.

"I'd advise also copying in HR," she continues. "Your request should set out what flexible working arrangement you’d like, that you are making a statutory flexible working request and when you want the change to happen. Keep a note of the date your request is made and received."

It should be remembered that making a request like this could mean a permanent change to your contract of employment, which could impact things like your salary and employee benefits. It's best to do your research before you put anything in writing.

What’s the best way to get your company to agree to flexible working?

O'Connor argues the earlier you express your intentions to work flexibly, the better it is for everyone involved.

"While you’re not committing to anything – and make that clear – having an open and early conversation with your manager before your return about your plans might be is a good way to ensure that if/when you do make a request it would be considered more favourably," she explains.

"Businesses sometimes take a while to adapt so giving the “heads-up” early can mean that bosses can be more accommodating, especially if work needs to be redistributed or recruitment undertaken. If a business has little time to plan, it may not be able to accept a request."

d3sign - Getty Images

O'Connor also advises that those hoping to start working flexibly need to be 'realistic' when issuing a request. While we no longer have to explain why we want to work flexibly, there are some considerations employers will have before agreeing to a request.

These can include:

How much flexible working would cost the business

Whether some work can be reorganised between other staff

Whether it is a possible to recruit more staff

Whether flexible working will impact the quality of work

Whether flexible working will impact the business's ability to meet customers' needs.

Whether there's enough work for an employee to do at the times they've requested to work flexibly.

Whether there's a planned restructure for the business and whether the flexible working request is in line to planned changes

"From my experience, a request which works around: role, business, client need, core hours or pinch points - is likely to be more successful," O'Connor says.

When trying to formally put in your request, O'Connor advises those pitching to 'be flexible'.

"Your employer may not be able to accommodate a request but could offer an alternative. Could you make another suggestion?

"You also need to be kind to yourself. Think about how a change to your working pattern could impact you personally and emotionally. For example, working from home may sound great, but do you need the support of colleagues some of the time? Also, returning to work after having a baby and juggling the demands of parenthood and work can be difficult so be kind to yourself in terms of what you can do.

"Where possible agree a trial period – this request has to work for you and your employer."

What can we do if our employer denies our request?

The new law means that employers now have to give a reason as to why they've declined a flexible working request (before, they were not obliged to). Employers must also respond to requests within two months, as opposed to the three they were entitled to before new law came into power.

"Most employers will offer an appeal as part of their flexible working process. If not, I would suggest asking for the decision to be reviewed," O'Connor explains. "You could consider raising an internal grievance. I would say it’s always better to try and resolve disputes internally. Seeking redress through an employment tribunal can be a difficult, costly, and unpredictable, not to mention stressful."

However, if you feel you have exhausted all available options, there is legal redress to an employment tribunal.

"An employee cannot be treated less favourably because they made a request," O'Connor adds. "And if the employee considers the refusal to be discriminatory, particularly if the request is made on health grounds, there’s a strong case for a claim to be brought. "Similarly, there are claims under unfair dismissal laws if the employee feels compelled to resign or if the employee is dismissed."

So, will the change in the law mean we will see more people working flexibly?

Danielle Ayres, who is Employment Law Partner at Primas Law and and the legal advisor for Pregnant then Screwed believes more will need to be done to ensure long-term, widespread change.

"It’s certainly encouraging to see the introduction of the new rules regarding flexible working requests, and the publicity and awareness in relation to the same," she tells Cosmopolitan UK. "We have seen, in the last few years, the benefit to both employees and businesses of introducing flexible working.

"That said, in reality I don’t think the new changes go far enough to make a huge impact to working women, given that they mainly affect an employee’s right to request (from day one and twice in any 12 month period), not the way in which employers should handle the request - nor have there been any changes to the reasons that employers must give for turning them down.

"The changes do however show that it is on the radar and are certainly a step in the right direction."

