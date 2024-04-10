ASICS' fastest 'super shoes' just broke 3 national records in one night

Runners starting the 10k race at Asics' Festival of Running on 5 April 2024 in Paris.

Asics has set hearts racing and records tumbling at its inaugural Festival of Running event in Paris last weekend. The occasion showcased the transformative power of running, drawing runners from around the globe to the City of Lights.

In a display of sheer athleticism and determination, elite runners from Ethiopia, Kenya, Djibouti, and beyond delivered jaw-dropping performances.

Mohamed Ismael of Djibouti shattered the country's national record in the 5km, clocking an astounding 13:32.

Nadia Battocletti set a new Italian record in the 10km, while Julia Mayer of Austria stunned spectators by breaking her national record by an incredible 21 seconds.

Ethiopia's Likina Amebaw blazed through the mixed 10km race, smashing her personal best with a lightning-fast time of 29:56. Meanwhile, Jemal Yimer matched his personal best of 27:43 to clinch victory in the men's 10km race.

Photos from Asics' Festival of Running event in Paris, 5 April 2024

Hagos Gebrhiwet claimed victory in the men's 5km, crossing the finish line in an impressive 13:24. Not to be outdone, Caroline Nyaga of Kenya conquered the mixed 5km with a stellar time of 14:40.

All participants achieved their personal bests wearing Asics' latest innovative performance footwear, the Metaspeed Paris Sky and Metaspeed Paris Edge.

Building on the success of the Asics Metaspeed Edge Plus and Metaspeed Sky Plus, the new running shoes are tailor-made for fast-paced events such as the Festival of Running.

Lord Sebastian Coe, President of World Athletics, hailed the event as a thrilling showcase of athleticism and community spirit. Olivier Mignon, Director of Sports Marketing at ASICS Global, echoed the sentiment, expressing pride in the athletes' achievements and the event's success in uniting runners of all abilities.

