Asian Sports Headlines at 9:17 a.m. GMT

Chiefs start hot and beat Reds 43-21 in first Super Rugby quarterfinal
The Sooners used a championship series-record five pitchers to make history.
Fred Zinkie examines the fantasy baseball trade landscape, revealing some buy-low and sell-high candidates.
Dalton Del Don delivers his latest batch of observations as we enter Week 7 of the fantasy baseball season.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski debuts a series investigating historical rookie trends at each position. First up, the tight ends!
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine get together after the Boston Celtics won game 1 of the NBA Finals over the Dallas Mavericks to talk about how it all went down.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus debuts a special five-part edition of From Deep, highlighting the hits, misses and breakouts at each position from the 2023-24 season. First up, the point guards.
Matt Harmon is back from vacation and feeling refreshed. In his return to the pod, he asks which players need a fantasy refresh in 2024. Andy Behrens joins Harmon on the pod as they try to identify 10 candidates that need a fantasy reputation reboot this upcoming season.
Scott Pianowski breaks down the recent NFL schedule release from a fantasy football perspective.
We continue our 'Data & trends that will define 2024 season' series on the pod by looking at how the run game is making a big comeback in ways that you wouldn't think. There is no better topic, we thought, for Nate Tice to make his pod debut as a full time Yahoo member. Tice joins Matt Harmon to look at how teams are weaponizing their run game and which teams could have great rushing attacks in 2024.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don highlights a quintet of starting pitchers we should focus on a lot more.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first kicker rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Watching Clark fight through adversity and rack up rivals will only bring more eyeballs to the league.
Dalton Del Don puts some fraudulent stats under the magnifying glass as we move through Week 7 of the fantasy baseball season.
Dan Hurley may be headed to the Lakers. It was probably inevitable.
Juan Soto will undergo further testing on Friday to determine how severe his left forearm injury is.
Team USA, participating in its first World Cup, defeated cricket powerhouse Pakistan by five runs in a tiebreaking super over.
History is littered with successful college basketball coaches who took a shot at leaping to the NBA but failed spectacularly.
Dalton Del Don reveals the top widely available hitters fantasy baseball managers should consider adding for Week 8.
Chennedy Carter's flagrant foul on Caitlin Clark has become something bigger.
The Sky have broken their silence about the flagrant foul on Caitlin Clark, and they had a lot to say.