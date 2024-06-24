Asian Sports Headlines at 5:32 a.m. GMT
Amy Yang wins the Women's PGA Championship for her first major title
Olivier Rioux is tall, even for a basketball player.
Three years after a positive test for marijuana deprived her of her Olympic debut, Richardson returned to trials hoping to make the most of her second chance.
The burgeoning Fever-Sky WNBA rivalry delivered again on Sunday, with the Sky overcoming a 15-point deficit to beat the Fever 88-87.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde discuss if rematches are bad for college football, react to kick off times for the College Football Playoff, and remember the Pac-12 after its death.
In many ways, it was a footnote on an entertaining night of football. But to Jamaica head coach Heimir Hallgrímsson, the minutes just after 9 p.m. here at NRG Stadium on Saturday were something more.
Force's engine exploded before his car hit two retaining walls.
College athletics has always been about the money. But with corporate logos on fields and jerseys, it's about to get a whole lot more obvious.
The Mets closer had another rough night without throwing a pitch.
We continue our 'Data & trends that will define 2024 season' series on the pod by looking at how the run game is making a big comeback in ways that you wouldn't think. There is no better topic, we thought, for Nate Tice to make his pod debut as a full time Yahoo member. Tice joins Matt Harmon to look at how teams are weaponizing their run game and which teams could have great rushing attacks in 2024.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde dive deep on what you need to know regarding the House v. NCAA case settlement, and how it will impact the future of college football.
TNT will broadcast two first-round games while the other nine games will be on either ABC or ESPN.
Djokovic may focus his attention on the Olympics and skip Wimbledon this year.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde talk about the future of the SEC, UNC and NC State being forced to play smaller in state opponents and a woman in Nebraska who returned from the dead.
The Lions legend said the issue was unexpected.
Gordon Hayward said his short time with the Thunder was “disappointing” and “frustrating” after the mid-season trade landed him in Oklahoma City.
Birmingham-Southern College's baseball team is finally finished after an 11–10 loss to Wisconsin-Whitewater at the Division III College World Series.
Birmingham-Southern fell behind 7–0 in its Division III College World Series matchup with Salve Regina and couldn't overcome the deficit in a 7–5 defeat.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman give an extensive breakdown of the 2024 Men's College World Series, including all the headlines surrounding each team and what to watch for, as well as give their picks for this week's The Good, The Bad and The Uggla.
Lyles will head to Paris among the gold medal favorites.
The Buffs have seven games against teams that made bowl games in 2023 along with visits to Nebraska and Colorado State.