Asian Sports Headlines at 4:30 a.m. GMT
Nicholas Pooran blasts 98 as the West Indies overwhelm Afghanistan at the T20 World Cup
Nicholas Pooran blasts 98 as the West Indies overwhelm Afghanistan at the T20 World Cup
The 'Flip The Script' series is back. For those new to the series, we are essentially looking at the biggest fantasy surprises and disappointments of 2023 and identifying who we think can be this year’s versions of that. In our first pod of the series, Jorge Martin joins Matt Harmon to identify who this year's David Montgomery and Jahmry Gibbs could be.
Caitlin Clark led the Fever to a win over the Sky. Afterward, Angel Reese disputed a flagrant foul she was called for on Clark.
Day 4 of the 2024 Men's College World Series saw Florida eliminate NC State and Texas A&M move on to the semifinals.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman talk about the injures to Mookie Betts and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, umpire Pat Hoberg being suspended for gambling and all the other action from baseball this weekend. They also preview the 2024 MLB Draft Combine with Nate Tice.
Aiyuk has taken his contract negotiations to TikTok. Where do things stand between him and the 49ers?
The Celtics are NBA champions for the first time since 2008.
Lefty never did get his U.S. Open win, and it's looking like he never will.
Mbappé received a yellow card after attempting to return to the field from injury. His status moving forward at the European Championship is unclear.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first wide receiver rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Arike Ogunbowale responded to being left off the USA women's basketball roster for the 2024 Olympics, saying she realizes politics is part of the process.
Tennessee is a win away from advancing to the MCWS finals.
The Louisville Metro Police Department released photos and videos related to the May 17 traffic incident and arrest of golfer Scottie Scheffler.
Dan Devine and Jake Fischer recap the action from Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, the Cavaliers firing J.B. Bickerstaff and the 76ers plans to pursue another star this offseason
For the first time, HBO's "Hard Knocks" NFL docuseries will follow four teams during its in-season edition.
Matt Harmon is back from vacation and feeling refreshed. In his return to the pod, he asks which players need a fantasy refresh in 2024. Andy Behrens joins Harmon on the pod as they try to identify 10 candidates that need a fantasy reputation reboot this upcoming season.
Yahoo Sports NBA draft expert Krysten Peek is joined by Rob Cassidy, national basketball analyst at our sister site, Rivals, to evaluate some of the players who hope to make a name for themselves in the NBA in the years to come.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first defense rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Gretchen Walsh announced herself as the breakout swimming star of the 2024 Olympics before she even qualified for them.
Watching Clark fight through adversity and rack up rivals will only bring more eyeballs to the league.
The current franchising model agreement between NASCAR and its teams expires at the end of the 2024 season.