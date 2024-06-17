Asian Sports Headlines at 4:38 a.m. GMT
US-born Tonga kitefoiler chosen for Paris Olypmics, dies in diving accident
The 'Flip The Script' series is back. For those new to the series, we are essentially looking at the biggest fantasy surprises and disappointments of 2023 and identifying who we think can be this year’s versions of that. In our first pod of the series, Jorge Martin joins Matt Harmon to identify who this year's David Montgomery and Jahmry Gibbs could be.
Caitlin Clark led the Fever to a win over the Sky. Afterward, Angel Reese disputed a flagrant foul she was called for on Clark.
The Louisville Metro Police Department released photos and videos related to the May 17 traffic incident and arrest of golfer Scottie Scheffler.
Fred Zinkie examines the fantasy baseball trade landscape, revealing some buy-low and sell-high candidates.
Lefty never did get his U.S. Open win, and it's looking like he never will.
Fred Zinkie examines the trade landscape, revealing players fantasy managers should try to target or get rid of in deals.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first batch of draft rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
We continue our 'Data & trends that will define 2024 season' series on the pod by looking at how the run game is making a big comeback in ways that you wouldn't think. There is no better topic, we thought, for Nate Tice to make his pod debut as a full time Yahoo member. Tice joins Matt Harmon to look at how teams are weaponizing their run game and which teams could have great rushing attacks in 2024.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don highlights a quintet of starting pitchers we should focus on a lot more.
Dalton Del Don reveals the top widely available hitters fantasy baseball managers should consider adding for Week 8.
The World No. 1 is free of all charges stemming from a confrontation outside Valhalla Golf Club on May 17.
Footage that would help clear up the Scottie Scheffler-police confrontation either doesn't exist or hasn't been found.
Klay Thompson unfollowed the Golden State Warriors on Instagram, which could indicate what he believes his future is in NBA free agency.
Albania's Nedim Bajrami surprised Italy with a goal 23 seconds in at the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament — though it didn't take long for Italy to respond
The Triple Crown is no longer in play.
After the announcement of Jerry West's death on Wednesday, the basketball world took time to pay their respects to the late legend.
Tiger Woods has made the cut just once at the U.S. Open in the past decade.
Watching Clark fight through adversity and rack up rivals will only bring more eyeballs to the league.
The 156th running of the Belmont Stakes is headed to Saratoga
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first defense rankings for the 2024 NFL season.