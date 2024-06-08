Asian Sports Headlines at 4:46 a.m. GMT
Afghanistan trounces New Zealand, Canada and Bangladesh also win at cricket's Twenty20 World Cup
Caitlin Clark put on a show for Washington, D.C. fans, hitting seven three-pointers and scoring 30 points in the Indiana Fever's 85-83 win over the Washington Mystics.
Fred Zinkie examines the fantasy baseball trade landscape, revealing some buy-low and sell-high candidates.
The Sooners used a championship series-record five pitchers to make history.
Dalton Del Don delivers his latest batch of observations as we enter Week 7 of the fantasy baseball season.
Ava Jones and her family were hit by an allegedly impaired driver two days after she committed to the Hawkeyes.
Matt Harmon is back from vacation and feeling refreshed. In his return to the pod, he asks which players need a fantasy refresh in 2024. Andy Behrens joins Harmon on the pod as they try to identify 10 candidates that need a fantasy reputation reboot this upcoming season.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus debuts a special five-part edition of From Deep, highlighting the hits, misses and breakouts at each position from the 2023-24 season. First up, the point guards.
Dalton Del Don puts some fraudulent stats under the magnifying glass as we move through Week 7 of the fantasy baseball season.
Yankee Stadium had a Fall Classic feel to it on Friday night as the Dodgers made a rare visit to the Bronx for a duel between two of baseball's best teams.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski debuts a series investigating historical rookie trends at each position. First up, the tight ends!
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don highlights a quintet of starting pitchers we should focus on a lot more.
Watching Clark fight through adversity and rack up rivals will only bring more eyeballs to the league.
Scott Pianowski breaks down the recent NFL schedule release from a fantasy football perspective.
Live updates from the 149th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore
MLB hadn't seen a comeback like this since 1995.
Charles McDonald is joined by Steven Ruiz of The Ringer to break down which teams had the best and worst offseasons in the NFL
Vincent Goodwill is joined by Jake Fischer to recap the NBA Playoffs action from the weekend before talking with Krysten Peek about the 2024 NBA Draft.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine get together after the Boston Celtics won game 1 of the NBA Finals over the Dallas Mavericks to talk about how it all went down.
No, the Packers and Eagles aren't being told to not wear green for a game in Brazil.
Dan Hurley may be headed to the Lakers. It was probably inevitable.