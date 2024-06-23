Asian Sports Headlines at 4:19 a.m. GMT
India makes 196 and beats Bangladesh by 50 at Twenty20 World Cup. Afghanistan stun Australia
Only one non-SEC team has made the College World Series championship in the past four seasons: Oklahoma, which is about to join the SEC.
Three years after a positive test for marijuana deprived her of her Olympic debut, Richardson returned to trials hoping to make the most of her second chance.
Olivier Rioux is tall, even for a basketball player.
In a bold, grandiose ploy to expand the reach of swimming, the 70,000-seat home of the Indianapolis Colts has been transformed from a football field into the world’s biggest aquatic arena.
College athletics has always been about the money. But with corporate logos on fields and jerseys, it's about to get a whole lot more obvious.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde discuss if rematches are bad for college football, react to kick off times for the College Football Playoff, and remember the Pac-12 after its death.
The Lions legend said the issue was unexpected.
Texas A&M is one win away from winning its first NCAA championship in baseball after taking Game 1 of the College World Series finals over Tennessee.
Gretchen Walsh announced herself as the breakout swimming star of the 2024 Olympics before she even qualified for them.
Fred Zinkie examines the trade landscape, revealing players fantasy managers should try to target or get rid of in deals.
Other countries provide a safety net for their track & field selection process to the Olympics. The U.S. does not, setting up a cutthroat but fair test to make the U.S. Olympic team.
Lefty never did get his U.S. Open win, and it's looking like he never will.
Charlie, 15, is the same age his father was when Tiger won the first of this three straight U.S. Junior Amateur championships in 1991.
Beck and Ewers will square off in Week 8 when Georgia visits Texas.
Portugal's win puts them through to the knockout stage.
The Sparks rookie had plenty to say about her WNBA rookie class, headlined by Caitlin Clark.
The United States Golf Association paid tribute to the late golfer, who had earned his way into the U.S. Open
Tiger Woods has made the cut just once at the U.S. Open in the past decade.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde dive deep on what you need to know regarding the House v. NCAA case settlement, and how it will impact the future of college football.