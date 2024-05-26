Asian Sports Headlines at 4:08 a.m. GMT
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says star Shohei Ohtani has been slowed by a hamstring bruise
Next up on the list: Walter Johnson.
Mother Nature turned out not to be a fan of Joe Buck.
Contreras' red-hot start to the season now includes destroying a popcorn bucket.
New York Mets reliever Edwin Diaz blew his fourth save of the season on Saturday, as he continues to struggle pitching in the ninth inning.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman break down all the new Statcast hitting metrics released by MLB, the Phillies success that’s led to them to being the first team to 30 wins this season, the Angels continuing to be a disappointment and other news from around the league.
WWE King and Queen of the Ring took place Saturday in Saudi Arabia. There were three championship contests on the six-match card Saturday, but only one title changed hands.
Scott Pianowski analyzes who's been helping fantasy baseball managers win or causing frustration a month into the season.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers up his blueprint for conquering the final days of Week 6.
Week 5 of the fantasy baseball season has arrived. Fred Zinkie offers up some key pieces of pitcher strategy to start the week off right.
Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens go where no pod has gone before after the NFL Draft. They identify the biggest winners and losers in the fantasy world. This is totally an original idea so don't fact check us. Behrens also reveals the four biggest debates he had when putting together his rookie dynasty rankings.
In his negotiations for a new deal, the 49ers receiver is looking at the recent $120 million contract Amon-Ra St. Brown signed with the Detroit Lions.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first wide receiver rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Louisville police have disciplined the police officer whose body camera was not active during Scheffler's arrest.
The Yahoo Fantasy football crew got together for their very first mock draft of 2024. Andy Behrens recaps the results.
James is expected to be a second-round pick in June's NBA Draft.
With the lottery order set, here's a look at Yahoo Sports' projections for both rounds of the 2024 NBA Draft.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski answers your pressing questions in his latest mailbag as we head toward the end of Week 6.
P.J. Washington dropped a playoff career-high 29 points to help the Mavericks pull off a huge win in Game 2 on Thursday night.
While it's not the best week for securing pitching services on the fantasy waiver wire, Fred Zinkie has you covered with a blueprint to maneuver the hurdles.
Do the Rockets want to go all-in for a playoff run or continue to build around their youth?