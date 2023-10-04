FTSE joins stock market sell-off amid bond market rout - latest updates

Asian financial markets, including the Korea Composite Stock Price Index, suffered sharp falls in trading amid a rout in bonds - AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon

The FTSE 100 has joined the slump in global markets amid a worldwide rout in the bonds triggered by fears that interest rates will stay higher for longer.

The UK’s blue-chip stock index has dropped by as much as 0.4pc, while the midcap FTSE 250 slumped as much as 0.6pc.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index fell 0.7pc to slip under the 15,000-point mark for the first time since March and the Paris CAC 40 shed 0.5pc to 6,963.47.

Tokyo and Seoul led the sell-off in Asia overnight, both falling around 2pc, while Hong Kong, Taipei, Jakarta, Singapore, Sydney and Wellington were all sharply lower in a sea of red.

It comes as the US Treasury market, the bedrock of the global financial system, experiences a sharp sell-off, sending government borrowing costs surging.

US Treasuries extended losses in Asian trading, with yields on the 10-year and 30-year notes jumping closer to 5pc, their highest levels in 16 years. The yield on UK 10-year gilts stands at 4.6pc, versus 4.7pc for US 10-year bonds.

In Germany, they touched their highest since the 2011 eurozone debt crisis and even in Japan, where official rates are still below 0pc, bond yields are back at levels seen in 2013.

08:50 AM BST

Tesco gains as FTSE 100 struggles

UK shares slipped as they were hurt by a sell-off in mining stocks as prices of most metals continued to fall but Tesco helped hold back falls following an upbeat profit forecast.

The blue-chip index FTSE 100 lost as much as 0.4pc but has since rebounded twice to levels closer to being flat on the day. The mid-cap FTSE 250 was down by 0.6pc.

Tesco’s shares rose 1.3pc after Britain’s biggest retailer raised its annual profit forecast and signalled that food inflation would continue to fall.

Victoria Scholar, head of investment at Interactive Investor, said: “Tesco is outperforming on the FTSE 100, lifting shares in Sainsbury’s too after the UK’s largest supermarket raised its full-year profit outlook. This is helping the UK blue-chip index to outperform in Europe this morning.”

Industrial metal miners slipped 0.9pc, while precious metal miners shed 1.6pc, tracking prices of metals, including copper and gold.

Fashion retailer Superdry soared more than 17pc on news that it would sell its intellectual property assets in South Asia to Reliance Retail

Shares of Spirent Communications fell 27.6pc after the telecoms testing services provider warned of lower annual profit.

08:20 AM BST

Hitachi agrees to sell signalling business to secure Thales takeover

Britain’s competition watchdog has said it will give the green light to a €1.7bn (£1.5bn) takeover of Thales’s rail infrastructure after buyer Hitachi agreed to sell off its mainline signalling business in the UK, France and Germany to appease concerns over the deal.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it considered the move to be “an effective and proportionate remedy” after earlier finding that the tie-up would lessen competition in the supply of mainline rail signalling in the UK.

It said the decision to offload parts of Hitachi’s rail assets would “preserve competition and ensure customers, such as Network Rail, will not be negatively affected by the merger”.

But the CMA stressed it will still have to approve the buyers of the businesses being put up for sale and Hitachi’s key customers in these countries will also need to agree to the transfer of the relevant signalling contracts.

The CMA had said in August that it was no longer concerned over the impact of the takeover on the London Underground signalling sector, but confirmed competition concerns in the supply of mainline rail signalling in the UK.

08:06 AM BST

UK markets fall at the open

The FTSE 100 has joined the slump in stock markets as bond yields surge.

The UK’s blue-chip index has dropped by 0.4pc after the open to 7,440.79 while the midcap FTSE 250 has fallen by 0.6pc to 17,574.75.

07:53 AM BST

Train drivers go on strike

Tube strikes may have been called off for today but many rail passengers are still working from home or battling into work because of another strike by train drivers in a bitter, long-running dispute over pay and conditions.

Members of the drivers’ union Aslef at 16 train operators in England have walked out, coinciding with the final day of the annual conference of the Conservative Party in Manchester.

Many parts of the country will have no services, with those that do run starting later and finishing earlier than usual.

Operators warning of no services include Avanti West Coast, CrossCountry, Northern, Southeastern and TransPennine Express.

Drivers are also banning overtime this week which will also cause disruption.

The union said train companies have always failed to employ enough drivers to provide a proper service.

Paddington Station in London this morning as train drivers go on strike - Joe Sene/PA Wire

07:46 AM BST

Pound sinks to lowest level since mid-March

The spike in Treasury yields has lifted the dollar to new heights with only the yen showing some fight amid speculation the Japanese authorities might be intervening behind the scenes.

The yen breached the 150-per-dollar level in afternoon trading on Tuesday before suddenly shooting to 147.3.

There was no confirmation from Tokyo, where Japan’s finance minister and top currency diplomat have made no direct comment on the move. The yen last stood at 149.18 per dollar.

The pound has fallen 0.2pc against the dollar to take it nearer to $1.20 and to its lowest level since mid-March.

07:35 AM BST

The impact of rising bond yields

Bond markets are taking hit as investors increasingly think that interest rates will stay high.

Traders in the US now think the Federal Reserve will only cut rates to 4.7pc from 5.25pc-5.5pc currently, up from the 4.3pc they anticipated in late August.

As a result, traders holding longer term bonds - effectively an IOU from the government or company that issues them - demand a higher yield in return for holding the debt.

Bond yields determine governments’ funding costs, so the longer they stay high, the more they feed into the interest costs countries pay.

That is bad news as government funding needs remain high. In the UK, government debt is near 100pc of GDP.

However, higher yields are welcome to central bankers, doing some of their work for them by raising market borrowing costs.

07:21 AM BST

Japan's markets close at lowest level since May

Tokyo stocks ended sharply lower, extending falls on Wall Street as rising US Treasury yields fuelled concerns that interest rates were set to remain higher for longer.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 2.3pc, or 711.06 points, to 30,526.88, which was its lowest level since May.

The broader Topix index slipped 2.5pc, or 56.58 points, to 2,218.89.

07:16 AM BST

Tesco profits jump as shoppers switch from 'premium' rivals

Tesco has revealed a jump in profit and sales over the past six months as it saw food inflation slow down and shoppers trade down from more expensive rivals.

The supermarket giant told shareholders that group sales, excluding VAT and fuel, grew by 8.9pc to £30.8bn for the six months to August, compared with the same period last year.

It said it was boosted by investment in its prices to help cash-strapped customers while it also said shoppers switched “from premium retailers to Tesco”.

Meanwhile, adjusted operating profit grew by 14pc to £1.5bn across the group for the half-year.

Chief executive Ken Murphy said:

We know how challenging it is for many households across the country, as they continue to grapple with ongoing cost of living pressures. We are committed to doing everything we can to drive down food bills and Tesco is now consistently the cheapest full-line grocer.

06:55 AM BST

Good morning

Thanks for joining me. An accelerating sell-off in US government bonds has spread havoc across Asia’s stock markets.

Equities have suffered a sharp downturn from Japan to South Korea, as well as in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Sydney and more.

It comes as US Treasuries extended losses in Asian trading, with yields on the 10- and 30-year notes jumping closer to 5pc.

What happened overnight

Asian markets were sharply lower after Wall Street tumbled amid surging bond yields caused by a surprisingly strong job market, triggering concerns that interest rates will stay high.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index sank 2.2pc to 30,551.85 and the Kospi in South Korea dropped 2.3pc to 2,408.68.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng skidded 1pc to 17,151.61. Troubled property developer China Evergrande was down 8.5pc after plunging 28pc on Tuesday.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 shed 1pc to 6,873.90. In Bangkok, the SET fell 0.2pc.

Wall Street stocks fell on Tuesday as US bond yields surged to 16-year highs amid fresh concerns that the Federal Reserve will need to keep interest rates higher for longer.

Stocks fell after a report showed US employers have many more job openings than expected. Expectations that interest rates will stay high are pressuring stocks as Treasury yields rise in the bond market.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 430 points or 1.3pc to close at 33,002.38, its biggest one-day decline since March.

The broad-based S&P 500 dropped 1.4pc to 4,229.45, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index fell 1.9pc to 13,059.47.