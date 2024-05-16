Asian football body scraps term limits for top leaders

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) logo is displayed at its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur (LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA)

Asia's governing body for football voted Thursday to scrap term limits for its president and top leaders, allowing them to rule indefinitely -- scrapping reforms brought in after the scandals that rocked FIFA a decade ago.

At its congress in Bangkok, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) decided to abolish rules limiting the president and executive committee members to a maximum of three four-year terms in office.

The change paves the way for Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa, currently in his third term as AFC president, to seek re-election in 2027 when he had been due to step down.

In a statement, the Bahrani royal said the changes were a "clear signal of our intent to ensure that we remain a model confederation that continues to uphold the highest ethical standards and best governance practices for the future generations of our great game".

Salman took the reins in 2013 with the AFC in disarray after his predecessor, Qatari businessman Mohamed bin Hammam, was banned from football for life following bribery claims and conflict-of-interest violations.

The huge corruption scandal that engulfed FIFA in 2015 led to governance changes such as term limits being introduced by a number of regional confederations.

