Asian Cup 2023: Fixtures, results, schedule, group tables and how to watch tournament in UK

The 18th edition of the Asian Cup is taking place in Qatar.

A month-long festival of football sees the hosts look to defend their crown on home soil and a pair of wins have sent them into the knockouts.

Australia, meanwhile, made light work of India to get their tournament off to a flyer with a 2-0 win before edging past Syria.

After a strong showing at the World Cup in the same country, Japan are among the favourites but were beaten by Iraq, while Heung-min Son and South Korea snatched a late point against Jordan.

Asian Cup fixtures, schedule and results

(All times BST)

Group A

Friday, January 12

Qatar 3-0 Lebanon

Saturday, January 13

China 0-0 Tajikistan

Wednesday, January 17

Lebanon 0-0 China

Tajikistan 0-1 Qatar

Monday, January 22

Tajikistan vs Lebanon (Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, Doha 3pm)

Qatar vs China (Khalifa International Stadium, Doha 3pm)

Pos Nation P W D L GD Pts 1 Qatar 2 2 0 0 +4 6 2 China 2 0 2 0 0 2 3 Tajikistan 2 0 1 1 -1 1 4 Lebanon 2 0 1 1 -3 1

Heung-min Son will be a star of the Asian Cup (Getty Images)

Group B

Saturday January 13

Australia 2-0 India

Uzbekistan 0-0 Syria

Thursday, January 18

Syria 0-1 Australia

India 0-3 Uzbekistan

Tuesday, January 23

Syria vs India (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor 11.30am)

Australia vs Uzbekistan (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah 11.30am)

Pos Nation P W D L GD Pts 1 Australia 2 2 0 0 +3 6 2 Uzbekistan 2 1 1 0 +3 4 3 Syria 2 0 1 1 -1 1 4 India 2 0 0 2 -5 0

Group C

Sunday, January 14

UAE 3-1 Hong Kong

Iran 4-1 Palestine

Thursday, January 18

Palestine 1-1 UAE

Friday, January 19

Hong Kong 0-1 Iran

Tuesday, January 23

Hong Kong vs Palestine (Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha 3pm)

Iran vs UAE (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan 3pm)

Pos Nation P W D L GD Pts 1 Iran 2 2 0 0 +4 6 2 UAE 2 1 1 0 +2 4 3 Palestine 2 0 1 1 -3 1 4 Hong Kong 2 0 0 2 -3 0

Group D

Sunday, January 14

Japan 4-2 Vietnam

Monday, January 15

Indonesia 1-3 Iraq

Friday, January 19

Iraq 2-1 Japan

Vietnam 0-1 Indonesia

Wednesday, January 24

Japan vs Indonesia (Al Thumama Stadium, Doha 11.30am)

Iraq vs Vietnam (Jassim Bin Hammad Stadium, Doha, 11.30am)

Pos Nation P W D L GD Pts 1 Iraq 2 2 0 0 +3 6 2 Japan 2 1 0 1 +1 3 3 Indonesia 2 1 0 1 -1 3 4 Vietnam 2 0 0 2 -3 0

Group E

Monday, January 15

South Korea 3-1 Bahrain

Malaysia 0-4 Jordan

Saturday, January 20

Jordan 2-2 South Korea

Bahrain 1-0 Malaysia

Thursday, January 25

South Korea vs Malaysia (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah 11.30am)

Jordan vs Bahrain (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan 11.30am)

Pos Nation P W D L GD Pts 1 Jordan 2 1 1 0 +4 4 2 South Korea 2 1 1 0 +2 4 3 Bahrain 2 1 0 1 -1 3 4 Malaysia 2 0 0 2 -5 0

Group F

Tuesday, January 16

Thailand 2-0 Kyrgyzstan

Saudi Arabia 2-1 Oman

Sunday, January 21

Oman 0-0 Thailand

Kyrgyzstan 0-2 Saudi Arabia

Thursday, January 25

Saudi Arabia vs Thailand (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan 3pm)

Kyrgyzstan vs Oman (Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha 3pm)

Pos Nation P W D L GD Pts 1 Saudi Arabia 2 2 0 0 +3 6 2 Thailand 2 1 1 0 +2 4 3 Oman 2 0 1 1 -1 1 4 Kyrgyzstan 2 0 0 2 -4 0

Knockout stage

Last-16

Sunday, January 28

Group B winners vs third-best team across Group A, C and D (Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, Doha 11.30am)

Group A runners up vs Group C runners up (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan 4pm)

Monday, January 29

Iraq vs third-best team across Group B, E and F (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan 11.30am)

Qatar vs third-best team across Group C, D and E (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor 4pm)

Tuesday, January 30

Group B runners up vs Group F runners up (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah 11.30am)

Group F winners vs Group E runners up (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan 4pm)

Wednesday, January 31

Group E winners vs Group D runners up (Al Thumama Stadium, Doha 11.30am)

Group C winners vs third-best team across Group A, B and F (Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha 4pm)

Quarter-finals

Friday, February 2

Winner 2 vs Winner 3 (Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan 11.30am)

Winner 1 vs Winner 6 (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah 3.30pm)

Saturday, February 3

Winner 7 vs Winner 8 (Education City Stadium, Doha 11.30am)

Winner 4 vs Winner 5 (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor 3.30pm)

Semi-finals

Tuesday, February 6

Winner of quarter-final 1 vs Winner of quarter-final 2 (Ahmad Bin Al Stadium, Al Rayyan 3pm)

Wednesday, February 7

Winner of quarter 3 vs Winner of quarter 4 (Al Thumama Stadium Doha 3pm)

Final

Saturday, February 10

Winner of semi-final 1 vs winner of semi-final 2 (Lusail Stadium, Lusail 3pm)

Where to watch the Asian Cup

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, the whole tournament will be broadcast by TrillerTV, formerly FITE.

You can watch online via their website or app. The app can be cast from your phone to a compatible TV or with a compatible Smart TV through the Triller app.

The subscription channel costs £7.99 per month or £69.99 for a year. Both options come with a seven-day free trial.