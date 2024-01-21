Asian Cup 2023: Fixtures, results, schedule, group tables and how to watch tournament in UK
The 18th edition of the Asian Cup is taking place in Qatar.
A month-long festival of football sees the hosts look to defend their crown on home soil and a pair of wins have sent them into the knockouts.
Australia, meanwhile, made light work of India to get their tournament off to a flyer with a 2-0 win before edging past Syria.
After a strong showing at the World Cup in the same country, Japan are among the favourites but were beaten by Iraq, while Heung-min Son and South Korea snatched a late point against Jordan.
Asian Cup fixtures, schedule and results
(All times BST)
Group A
Friday, January 12
Qatar 3-0 Lebanon
Saturday, January 13
China 0-0 Tajikistan
Wednesday, January 17
Lebanon 0-0 China
Tajikistan 0-1 Qatar
Monday, January 22
Tajikistan vs Lebanon (Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, Doha 3pm)
Qatar vs China (Khalifa International Stadium, Doha 3pm)
Pos
Nation
P
W
D
L
GD
Pts
1
Qatar
2
2
0
0
+4
6
2
China
2
0
2
0
0
2
3
Tajikistan
2
0
1
1
-1
1
4
Lebanon
2
0
1
1
-3
1
Group B
Saturday January 13
Australia 2-0 India
Uzbekistan 0-0 Syria
Thursday, January 18
Syria 0-1 Australia
India 0-3 Uzbekistan
Tuesday, January 23
Syria vs India (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor 11.30am)
Australia vs Uzbekistan (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah 11.30am)
Pos
Nation
P
W
D
L
GD
Pts
1
Australia
2
2
0
0
+3
6
2
Uzbekistan
2
1
1
0
+3
4
3
Syria
2
0
1
1
-1
1
4
India
2
0
0
2
-5
0
Group C
Sunday, January 14
UAE 3-1 Hong Kong
Iran 4-1 Palestine
Thursday, January 18
Palestine 1-1 UAE
Friday, January 19
Hong Kong 0-1 Iran
Tuesday, January 23
Hong Kong vs Palestine (Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha 3pm)
Iran vs UAE (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan 3pm)
Pos
Nation
P
W
D
L
GD
Pts
1
Iran
2
2
0
0
+4
6
2
UAE
2
1
1
0
+2
4
3
Palestine
2
0
1
1
-3
1
4
Hong Kong
2
0
0
2
-3
0
Group D
Sunday, January 14
Japan 4-2 Vietnam
Monday, January 15
Indonesia 1-3 Iraq
Friday, January 19
Iraq 2-1 Japan
Vietnam 0-1 Indonesia
Wednesday, January 24
Japan vs Indonesia (Al Thumama Stadium, Doha 11.30am)
Iraq vs Vietnam (Jassim Bin Hammad Stadium, Doha, 11.30am)
Pos
Nation
P
W
D
L
GD
Pts
1
Iraq
2
2
0
0
+3
6
2
Japan
2
1
0
1
+1
3
3
Indonesia
2
1
0
1
-1
3
4
Vietnam
2
0
0
2
-3
0
Group E
Monday, January 15
Malaysia 0-4 Jordan
Saturday, January 20
Jordan 2-2 South Korea
Bahrain 1-0 Malaysia
Thursday, January 25
South Korea vs Malaysia (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah 11.30am)
Jordan vs Bahrain (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan 11.30am)
Pos
Nation
P
W
D
L
GD
Pts
1
Jordan
2
1
1
0
+4
4
2
South Korea
2
1
1
0
+2
4
3
Bahrain
2
1
0
1
-1
3
4
Malaysia
2
0
0
2
-5
0
Group F
Tuesday, January 16
Thailand 2-0 Kyrgyzstan
Saudi Arabia 2-1 Oman
Sunday, January 21
Oman 0-0 Thailand
Kyrgyzstan 0-2 Saudi Arabia
Thursday, January 25
Saudi Arabia vs Thailand (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan 3pm)
Kyrgyzstan vs Oman (Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha 3pm)
Pos
Nation
P
W
D
L
GD
Pts
1
Saudi Arabia
2
2
0
0
+3
6
2
Thailand
2
1
1
0
+2
4
3
Oman
2
0
1
1
-1
1
4
Kyrgyzstan
2
0
0
2
-4
0
Knockout stage
Last-16
Sunday, January 28
Group B winners vs third-best team across Group A, C and D (Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, Doha 11.30am)
Group A runners up vs Group C runners up (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan 4pm)
Monday, January 29
Iraq vs third-best team across Group B, E and F (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan 11.30am)
Qatar vs third-best team across Group C, D and E (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor 4pm)
Tuesday, January 30
Group B runners up vs Group F runners up (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah 11.30am)
Group F winners vs Group E runners up (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan 4pm)
Wednesday, January 31
Group E winners vs Group D runners up (Al Thumama Stadium, Doha 11.30am)
Group C winners vs third-best team across Group A, B and F (Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha 4pm)
Quarter-finals
Friday, February 2
Winner 2 vs Winner 3 (Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan 11.30am)
Winner 1 vs Winner 6 (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah 3.30pm)
Saturday, February 3
Winner 7 vs Winner 8 (Education City Stadium, Doha 11.30am)
Winner 4 vs Winner 5 (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor 3.30pm)
Semi-finals
Tuesday, February 6
Winner of quarter-final 1 vs Winner of quarter-final 2 (Ahmad Bin Al Stadium, Al Rayyan 3pm)
Wednesday, February 7
Winner of quarter 3 vs Winner of quarter 4 (Al Thumama Stadium Doha 3pm)
Final
Saturday, February 10
Winner of semi-final 1 vs winner of semi-final 2 (Lusail Stadium, Lusail 3pm)
Where to watch the Asian Cup
TV channel and live stream: In the UK, the whole tournament will be broadcast by TrillerTV, formerly FITE.
You can watch online via their website or app. The app can be cast from your phone to a compatible TV or with a compatible Smart TV through the Triller app.
The subscription channel costs £7.99 per month or £69.99 for a year. Both options come with a seven-day free trial.