Asian American Teen Suffers Concussion After Getting Punched, Called Racial Slur in Basketball Game

Carl Samson
·1 min read

An Asian American teenager was punched and called a racial slur while playing at a basketball tournament in Oakland.

The incident, which was caught on video, occurred during an Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) tournament game at indoor basketball center Soldiertown on Saturday, according to KPIX 5.

In the video, the teenager, identified only as Evan, is seen being pushed by a player from the San Francisco Generals, the opposing team.



Evan manages to get up but is then pushed again by a second player from the opposing team. After a verbal exchange, Evan's opponent eventually punches him in the head.

Evan's parents quickly sprung into action. “Not one single parent stood up to go protect my son, I ran across the gym to get him,” Lennie, his mother, told KPIX 5.

She added that prior to the punch, players from the San Francisco Generals repeatedly called Evan and his teammates the "C-word." According to Eduardo, Evan's father, two-thirds of Evan's team are of Asian descent.


 

A witness whose son also plays in the AAU confirmed this allegation to KPIX 5.

"Several of the boys said they were using a lot of profanity using the 'B' word using the 'C' word," she said.

The incident left Evan with a concussion. "The worst part is no one apologized," his father told KPIX 5.

Some parents reportedly confronted the tournament director, who initially refused to watch the video of the incident. The player who punched Evan will be banned from Sunday's game, but his teammate who pushed Evan will not face any consequences.

Evan's parents are planning to file a police report.

Featured Image Screenshots via KPIX CBS SF Bay Area

Bay Area Doctor Cannot Eat or Drink Because of the Lack of Masks

China Starts Doing Anal Swabs to Test for COVID-19

Fire Destroys NYC's Iconic Museum of Chinese in America Where 85,000 Priceless Treasures Were Kept

Man Ordered to Pay Ex-Wife for Housework in Landmark Divorce Case in China

