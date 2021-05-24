Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month: Remy Martin on the 'privilege' of representing the Filipino community

Pac-12 Networks celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month by catching up with Remy Martin about his experience representing Filipino culture as a star basketball player. Martin became one of the greatest players in Arizona State history but he says that being a proud Filipino means more than anything he does on the court. Follow Pac-12 sports with the Pac-12 Now App. Download today and set alerts to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.