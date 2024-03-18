Asian (AFC) 2026 World Cup qualifying schedule, results, table

Asian qualifying for the 2026 World Cup will be a long journey, a gauntlet that will require — at a minimum — multiple group stages.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) will put eight teams directly into the 2026 World Cup, with a ninth team going to the inter-confederation playoffs in hopes of making the tournament.

[ MORE: How will 48-team 2026 World Cup work? ]

Only Africa and Europe will put more teams in the 2026 World Cup.

Current Premier League players Heung-min Son (Spurs, South Korea), Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton, Japan), and Saman Ghoddos (Brentford, Iran) are among those who will see their World Cup hopes rise and fall over the next three years — though all play on nations favored to qualify for the tournament.

Below you'll find the format, scores, and — eventually — tables, as dozens of nations bid to turn their World Cup dreams into reality.

Asian (AFC) 2026 World Cup qualification format

First round (Oct. 11-17, 2023): 20 teams, home-and-away

Second round (Nov. 2023 - June 2024): 36 teams, nine groups, top two from each group advance

Third round (begins Sept. 2024): 18 teams, three groups, top two from each group qualify for World Cup , third- and fourth-place teams to fourth round

Fourth round (begins Oct. 2025): Six teams, two groups, group winners qualify for World Cup , second-place teams to fifth round

Fifth round (November 2025): Two teams, winner goes to inter-confederation playoffs

Asian (AFC) World Cup qualification schedule — First round fixtures, results

October 11

Afghanistan 1-0 Mongolia

Maldives 1-1 Bangladesh

Singapore 2-1 Guam

Yemen 3-0 Sri Lanka

Myanmar 5-1 Macau

Cambodia 0-0 Pakistan

Chinese Taipei 4-0 Timor-Leste

Indonesia 6-0 Brunei

Hong Kong 4-0 Bhutan

Nepal 1-1 Laos

October 17

Mongolia 0-1 (0-2 agg) Afghanistan

Bangladesh 2-1 (3-2 agg) Maldives

Guam 0-1 (1-3 agg) Singapore

Sri Lanka 1-1 (1-4 agg) Yemen

Macau 0-0 (1-5 agg) Myanmar

Pakistan 1-0 (1-0 agg) Cambodia

Timor-Leste 0-3 (0-7 agg) Chinese Taipei

Brunei 0-6 (0-12 agg) Indonesia

Bhutan 2-0 (2-4 agg) Hong Kong

Laos 0-1 (1-2 agg) Nepal

Asian (AFC) 2026 World Cup qualification schedule — Second round fixtures

Thursday, March 21, 2024

Pakistan vs Jordan — 5am ET

Australia vs Lebanon — 5:10am ET

Chinese Taipei vs Kyrgyzstan — 6am ET

Japan vs North Korea — 6:23am ET

South Korea vs Thailand — 7am ET

Myanmar vs Syria — 7:30am ET

Hong Kong vs Uzbekistan — 8am ET

Singapore vs China — 8:30am ET

Indonesia vs Vietnam — 9:30am ET

Iran vs Turkmenistan — Noon ET

Oman vs Malaysia — 2pm ET

UAE vs Yemen — 2pm ET

Qatar vs Kuwait — 2:30pm ET

Bangladesh vs Palestine — 2:30pm ET

Iraq vs Philippines — 3pm ET

Nepal vs Bahrain — 3pm ET

Saudi Arabia vs Tajikistan — 3pm ET

Afghanistan vs India — 3pm ET

Tuesday, March 26, 2024

North Korea vs Japan — 4am ET

Lebanon vs Australia — 4:45am ET

Bangladesh vs Palestine - 5:30am ET

Philippines vs Iraq — 7am ET

China vs Singapore — 8am ET

Vietnam vs Indonesia — 8am ET

Thailand vs South Korea — 8:30am ET

India vs Afghanistan — 9:30am ET

Kyrgyzstan vs Chinese Taipei — 10am ET

Malaysia vs Oman — 10am ET

Uzbekistan vs Hong Kong — 10:30am ET

Turkmenistan vs Iran — 11am ET

Tajikistan vs Saudi Arabia — 11am ET

Palestine vs Bangladesh

Yemen vs UAE — 3pm ET

Bahrain vs Nepal — 3pm ET

Kuwait vs Qatar — 3pm ET

Syria vs Myanmar — 3pm ET

Jordan vs Tajikistan — 3pm ET

Asian (AFC) 2026 World Cup qualification schedule — Second round results

November 16

Australia 7-0 Bangladesh

Japan 5-0 Myanmar

South Korea 5-0 Singapore

Philippines 0-2 Vietnam

Thailand 1-2 China

Malaysia 4-3 Kyrgyzstan

Tajikistan 1-1 Jordan

Turkmenistan 1-3 Uzbekistan

Lebanon 0-0 Palestine

Iran 4-0 Hong Kong

Iraq 5-1 Indonesia

Oman 3-0 Chinese Taipei

UAE 4-0 Nepal

Qatar 8-1 Afghanistan

Saudi Arabia 4-0 Pakistan

Kuwait 0-1 India

Syria 1-0 North Korea

Yemen 0-2 Bahrain

November 21

Pakistan 1-6 Tajikistan

Myanmar 1-6 North Korea

Philippines 1-1 Indonesia

Chinese Taipei 0-1 Malaysia

Bangladesh 1-1 Lebanon

Singapore 1-3 Thailand

Vietnam 0-1 Iraq

China 0-3 South Korea

Hong Kong 2-2 Turkmenistan

Uzbekistan 2-2 Iran

Nepal 0-2 Yemen

India 0-3 Qatar

Palestine 0-1 Australia

Kyrgyzstan 1-0 Oman

Syria 0-5 Japan

Bahrain 0-2 UAE

Jordan 0-2 Saudi Arabia

Afghanistan 0-4 Kuwait

Asian (AFC) 2026 World Cup qualification tables — Second round groups

Group A

Qatar — 2-0-0 — +10 GD — 6 points India — 1-0-1 — -2 GD — 3 points Kuwait — 0-0-1 — -1 GD — 0 points Afghanistan — 0-0-1 — -7 GD — 0 points

Group B

Japan — 2-0-0 — +10 GD — 6 points North Korea — 1-0-1 — +4 GD — 3 points Syria — 1-0-1 — -4 GD — 3 points Myanmar — 0-0-2 — -10 GD — 0 points

Group C

South Korea — 2-0-0 — +8 GD — 6 points Thailand — 1-0-1 — +2 GD — 3 points China— 1-0-1 — -2 GD — 3 points Singapore — 0-0-2 — -7 GD — 0 points

Group D

Malaysia — 2-0-0 — +2 GD — 6 points Oman — 1-0-1 — +2 GD — 3 points Kyrgyzstan — 1-0-1 — 0 GD — 3 points Chinese Taipei — 0-0-2 — -4 GD — 0 points

Group E

Iran — 1-1-0 — +4 GD — 4 points Uzbekistan — 1-1-0 — +2 GD — 4 points Turkmenistan — 0-1-1 — -2 GD — 1 point Hong Kong — 0-1-1 — -4 GD — 1 point

Group F

Iraq — 2-0-0 — +5 GD — 6 points Vietnam — 1-0-1 — +1 GD — 3 points Philippines — 0-1-1 — -2 GD — 1 point Indonesia — 0-1-1 — -4 GD — 1 point

Group G

Saudi Arabia — 2-0-0 — +5 GD — 6 points Tajikistan — 1-1-0 — +5 GD — 4 points Jordan — 0-1-1 — -2 GD — 1 point Pakistan — 0-0-2 — -9 GD — 0 points

Group H

United Arab Emirates — 2-0-0 — +5 GD — 6 points Bahrain — 1-0-1 — +3 GD — 3 points Yemen — 1-0-1 — 0 GD — 3 points Nepal — 0-0-2 — -6 GD — 0 points

Group I