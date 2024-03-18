Asian (AFC) 2026 World Cup qualifying schedule, results, table
Asian qualifying for the 2026 World Cup will be a long journey, a gauntlet that will require — at a minimum — multiple group stages.
The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) will put eight teams directly into the 2026 World Cup, with a ninth team going to the inter-confederation playoffs in hopes of making the tournament.
Only Africa and Europe will put more teams in the 2026 World Cup.
Current Premier League players Heung-min Son (Spurs, South Korea), Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton, Japan), and Saman Ghoddos (Brentford, Iran) are among those who will see their World Cup hopes rise and fall over the next three years — though all play on nations favored to qualify for the tournament.
Below you'll find the format, scores, and — eventually — tables, as dozens of nations bid to turn their World Cup dreams into reality.
Asian (AFC) 2026 World Cup qualification format
First round (Oct. 11-17, 2023): 20 teams, home-and-away
Second round (Nov. 2023 - June 2024): 36 teams, nine groups, top two from each group advance
Third round (begins Sept. 2024): 18 teams, three groups, top two from each group qualify for World Cup, third- and fourth-place teams to fourth round
Fourth round (begins Oct. 2025): Six teams, two groups, group winners qualify for World Cup, second-place teams to fifth round
Fifth round (November 2025): Two teams, winner goes to inter-confederation playoffs
Asian (AFC) World Cup qualification schedule — First round fixtures, results
October 11
Afghanistan 1-0 Mongolia
Maldives 1-1 Bangladesh
Singapore 2-1 Guam
Yemen 3-0 Sri Lanka
Myanmar 5-1 Macau
Cambodia 0-0 Pakistan
Chinese Taipei 4-0 Timor-Leste
Indonesia 6-0 Brunei
Hong Kong 4-0 Bhutan
Nepal 1-1 Laos
October 17
Mongolia 0-1 (0-2 agg) Afghanistan
Bangladesh 2-1 (3-2 agg) Maldives
Guam 0-1 (1-3 agg) Singapore
Sri Lanka 1-1 (1-4 agg) Yemen
Macau 0-0 (1-5 agg) Myanmar
Pakistan 1-0 (1-0 agg) Cambodia
Timor-Leste 0-3 (0-7 agg) Chinese Taipei
Brunei 0-6 (0-12 agg) Indonesia
Bhutan 2-0 (2-4 agg) Hong Kong
Laos 0-1 (1-2 agg) Nepal
Asian (AFC) 2026 World Cup qualification schedule — Second round fixtures
Thursday, March 21, 2024
Pakistan vs Jordan — 5am ET
Australia vs Lebanon — 5:10am ET
Chinese Taipei vs Kyrgyzstan — 6am ET
Japan vs North Korea — 6:23am ET
South Korea vs Thailand — 7am ET
Myanmar vs Syria — 7:30am ET
Hong Kong vs Uzbekistan — 8am ET
Singapore vs China — 8:30am ET
Indonesia vs Vietnam — 9:30am ET
Iran vs Turkmenistan — Noon ET
Oman vs Malaysia — 2pm ET
UAE vs Yemen — 2pm ET
Qatar vs Kuwait — 2:30pm ET
Bangladesh vs Palestine — 2:30pm ET
Iraq vs Philippines — 3pm ET
Nepal vs Bahrain — 3pm ET
Saudi Arabia vs Tajikistan — 3pm ET
Afghanistan vs India — 3pm ET
Tuesday, March 26, 2024
North Korea vs Japan — 4am ET
Lebanon vs Australia — 4:45am ET
Bangladesh vs Palestine - 5:30am ET
Philippines vs Iraq — 7am ET
China vs Singapore — 8am ET
Vietnam vs Indonesia — 8am ET
Thailand vs South Korea — 8:30am ET
India vs Afghanistan — 9:30am ET
Kyrgyzstan vs Chinese Taipei — 10am ET
Malaysia vs Oman — 10am ET
Uzbekistan vs Hong Kong — 10:30am ET
Turkmenistan vs Iran — 11am ET
Tajikistan vs Saudi Arabia — 11am ET
Palestine vs Bangladesh
Yemen vs UAE — 3pm ET
Bahrain vs Nepal — 3pm ET
Kuwait vs Qatar — 3pm ET
Syria vs Myanmar — 3pm ET
Jordan vs Tajikistan — 3pm ET
Asian (AFC) 2026 World Cup qualification schedule — Second round results
November 16
Australia 7-0 Bangladesh
Japan 5-0 Myanmar
South Korea 5-0 Singapore
Philippines 0-2 Vietnam
Thailand 1-2 China
Malaysia 4-3 Kyrgyzstan
Tajikistan 1-1 Jordan
Turkmenistan 1-3 Uzbekistan
Lebanon 0-0 Palestine
Iran 4-0 Hong Kong
Iraq 5-1 Indonesia
Oman 3-0 Chinese Taipei
UAE 4-0 Nepal
Qatar 8-1 Afghanistan
Saudi Arabia 4-0 Pakistan
Kuwait 0-1 India
Syria 1-0 North Korea
Yemen 0-2 Bahrain
November 21
Pakistan 1-6 Tajikistan
Myanmar 1-6 North Korea
Philippines 1-1 Indonesia
Chinese Taipei 0-1 Malaysia
Bangladesh 1-1 Lebanon
Singapore 1-3 Thailand
Vietnam 0-1 Iraq
China 0-3 South Korea
Hong Kong 2-2 Turkmenistan
Uzbekistan 2-2 Iran
Nepal 0-2 Yemen
India 0-3 Qatar
Palestine 0-1 Australia
Kyrgyzstan 1-0 Oman
Syria 0-5 Japan
Bahrain 0-2 UAE
Jordan 0-2 Saudi Arabia
Afghanistan 0-4 Kuwait
Asian (AFC) 2026 World Cup qualification tables — Second round groups
Group A
Qatar — 2-0-0 — +10 GD — 6 points
India — 1-0-1 — -2 GD — 3 points
Kuwait — 0-0-1 — -1 GD — 0 points
Afghanistan — 0-0-1 — -7 GD — 0 points
Group B
Japan — 2-0-0 — +10 GD — 6 points
North Korea — 1-0-1 — +4 GD — 3 points
Syria — 1-0-1 — -4 GD — 3 points
Myanmar — 0-0-2 — -10 GD — 0 points
Group C
South Korea — 2-0-0 — +8 GD — 6 points
Thailand — 1-0-1 — +2 GD — 3 points
China— 1-0-1 — -2 GD — 3 points
Singapore — 0-0-2 — -7 GD — 0 points
Group D
Malaysia — 2-0-0 — +2 GD — 6 points
Oman — 1-0-1 — +2 GD — 3 points
Kyrgyzstan — 1-0-1 — 0 GD — 3 points
Chinese Taipei — 0-0-2 — -4 GD — 0 points
Group E
Iran — 1-1-0 — +4 GD — 4 points
Uzbekistan — 1-1-0 — +2 GD — 4 points
Turkmenistan — 0-1-1 — -2 GD — 1 point
Hong Kong — 0-1-1 — -4 GD — 1 point
Group F
Iraq — 2-0-0 — +5 GD — 6 points
Vietnam — 1-0-1 — +1 GD — 3 points
Philippines — 0-1-1 — -2 GD — 1 point
Indonesia — 0-1-1 — -4 GD — 1 point
Group G
Saudi Arabia — 2-0-0 — +5 GD — 6 points
Tajikistan — 1-1-0 — +5 GD — 4 points
Jordan — 0-1-1 — -2 GD — 1 point
Pakistan — 0-0-2 — -9 GD — 0 points
Group H
United Arab Emirates — 2-0-0 — +5 GD — 6 points
Bahrain — 1-0-1 — +3 GD — 3 points
Yemen — 1-0-1 — 0 GD — 3 points
Nepal — 0-0-2 — -6 GD — 0 points
Group I
Australia — 2-0-0 — +8 GD — 6 points
Lebanon — 0-2-0 — 0 GD — 2 points
Palestine — 0-1-1 — -1 GD — 1 point
Bangladesh — 0-1-1 — -7 GD — 1 point