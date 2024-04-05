Asia Russell, Uriah Allen voted the Register's Athletes of the Week for March 25-31

Cedar Rapids Prairie girls track and field athlete Asia Russell and Waukee boys track and field athlete Uriah Allen were voted the Des Moines Register's Iowa Ortho female and male Athlete of the Week winners for the week of March 25-31.

Russell won female Athlete of the Week in a close battle with West Des Moines Valley girls track athlete Emma Havighurst. Russell received 52% of the vote and Havighurst 46%.

Russell won the 100-meter dash and took a close second in the 200 for the Cedar Rapids Prairie girls at the DCG Invitational in Grimes Saturday.

Russell won the 100 in 12.36 seconds and her 200 time of 25.58 only trailed the 25.44 effort by Pleasant Valley's Ashley Hansen.

Allen won male Athlete of the Week with 50% of the vote. Pella Christian boys track and field athlete Trevor Veenstra came in second with 38%.

Allen placed first in the boys 100-meter dash at the Waukee Early Bird track and field meet March 28 at Waukee.

Allen won the race in 10.85 seconds. It is the second-fastest time in Iowa thus far according to Varsity Bound.

Allen also took first in the 200 with a time of 22.32.

The Des Moines Register's Athlete of the Week is underwritten by Iowa Ortho, which is not involved in the writing or editing of this story.

