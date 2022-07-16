Asia (AD) Durr with a 2-pointer vs. Connecticut Sun
Asia (AD) Durr (Atlanta Dream) with a 2-pointer vs. Connecticut Sun, 07/15/2022
As NBA summer league winds down in Las Vegas and teams begin making plans to finish up and leave this coming weekend, some players might have done better than most in showing their potential. Paolo Banchero was stellar for Orlando. Chet Holmgren was exceptional for Oklahoma City.
Rocky Bleier just fixed the Steelers stadium issue.
Report: Sean Payton eyeing three teams for potential return to coaching in 2023, valuing warm weather, competitive rosters, and control over personnel
Draymond Green didn't hold anything back while analyzing the Summer League debut of his young Warriors teammate Jonathan Kuminga.
Talor Gooch thought he would be able to come back to the PGA Tour and said his comment comparing LIV to the Ryder Cup was "in the moment."
The number of major champions who will miss the final two rounds reached double digits.
As the third round of the 150th Open Championship begins on Saturday, Cameron Smith (13 under) and Cameron Young (11 under) lead through 36 holes.
"I can see why" sounds harsh.
ESPN's Bobby Marks discussed the Kevin Durant trade request and a four-team proposal with benefits for each organization.
Check out a few possible Donovan Mitchell trade packages the Jazz should consider.
The 4,242-square-foot home on Edwin Boulevard has four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms.
The Phoenix Mercury aren't afraid to play a physical brand of basketball at home. Thursday night it got borderline out of hand.
Check out the UFC on ABC 3 faceoff between Miesha Tate and Lauren Murphy.
During the Warriors' summer league game on Friday, New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum explained just how difficult it is to guard Steph Curry.
The California rivals have both shown increased interest in the infielder.
Carlos Rodn explains the bizarre stare-down he received from Brewers DH Pedro Severino.
Jonathan Kuminga unleashed one of his patented poster dunks during Friday's summer league game against the Thunder.
The Suns nearly immediately matched Deandre Ayton's max offer sheet from the Pacers.
A glimpse into the future of college football features the SEC and Big Ten ... and not much else for schools in other conferences.
The first-year WNBA head coach has a unique perspective given her previous role as an assistant coach for the NBA's San Antonio Spurs.