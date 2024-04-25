Ashworth set to take Newcastle to arbitration

Dan Ashworth became Newcastle's sporting director in 2022 [Getty Images]

Dan Ashworth is set to take Newcastle to arbitration in an effort to resolve the impasse over his intended move to Manchester United.

Ashworth has been on gardening leave since 19 February after informing Newcastle he wanted to join the revamped set-up under Ineos at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils' intention is for the 53-year-old to become their new sporting director.

However, there has been no agreement over compensation.

Manchester United have become increasingly resigned to not getting Ashworth into the club until after the summer transfer window has closed.

Yet even that hinges on a resolution to the impasse and so far the two parties are a long way apart.

In an interview with the BBC's Sports Editor Dan Roan in February, new Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe said it "doesn’t make sense for Dan Ashworth to be sat around doing nothing for 18 months".

With no conclusion in sight, Ashworth intends to seek a proactive resolution in a case which will be decided by a third party - although it is felt Newcastle are confident in their position.

Ashworth previously worked at West Bromwich Albion, the Football Association and Brighton before joining Newcastle in 2022.

He has a long-standing relationship with Ineos head of sport Sir Dave Brailsford, dating back to Ashworth's spell at the FA.