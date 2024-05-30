Ashwaubenon softball one win from the state tournament

ASHWAUBENON (WFRV) – The Ashwaubenon Jaguars softball team is one win from the WIAA State softball tournament after defeating Preble 2-0 on Wednesday.

In the third meeting between the two FRCC-foes, the Jaguars stay perfect and take down the Hornets after an exciting fifth inning.

Jaguars Grace Aichele’s bunt allowed Ashley Woodworth to slide home and give Ashwaubenon the 1-0 lead. With two outs in the same inning, Gianna Guarascio bunted toward first and Ava Mehlberg beat the tag to score what would be the game-winning run.

Preble had two runners in scoring position with no outs in the top of the seventh, but Jaguar pitcher Berrit Herr got out of the jam to secure her team’s win.

The Jaguars move to 27-1 on the season and will face the Kaukauna Ghosts in the Division I Sectional 2 championship on Wednesday at Pulaski High School at 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.