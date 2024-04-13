Ashwaubenon softball dominates De Pere in FRCC showdown

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A pair of undefeated FRCC squads met Friday evening hoping to get an early leg up in the conference, and Ashwaubenon left no doubt in a 7-0 win over De Pere.

Catcher Kahlee James opened the scoring before the first out, launching a grand slam to right center field. Those first inning fireworks were followed up by three runs over the last four innings to seal the victory for the Jaguars. The visitors also benefited from a stellar start in the pitching circle by Berritt Herr, striking out the first five batters she faced, and recording 9 K’s over the first four innings.



