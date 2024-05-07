Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley to host a Professional Women’s Bowling Association event for the first time in seven years

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with the Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley say a Professional Women’s Bowling Association (PWBA) event will be hosted in Green Bay for the first time in seven years.

According to a release, the Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley will be hosting one of the PWBA’s major championship events, the USBC Queens.

NEW Zoo to celebrate moms this Mother’s Day

The USBC Queens event features 180 of the top women competitors from around the world as they compete for the top prize consisting of the coveted tiara, $60,000, and a place on the historic list of champions.

Officials say this is the first PWBA event the Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley has hosted since they hosted the 2017 GoBowling PWBA Players Championship which was won by USBC Hall of Famer Liz Johnson.

The USBC Queens event is scheduled to be from May 16 through May 21 with the championship round being broadcast live on the CBS Sports Network. There will also be a special event or two in relation to the PWBA that starts just days before the qualifying rounds of the tournament.

The full detailed schedule of the event is as follows:

Tuesday, May 14 7 p.m. – Bowl with the Pros

Wednesday, May 15 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. – Practice session 5 p.m. – PWBA Hall of Fame Celebration

Thursday, May 16 1 p.m. – 8 p.m. – Qualifying (two squads each bowl five games)

Friday, May 17 1 p.m. – 8 p.m. – Qualifying (two squads each bowl five games)

Saturday, May 18 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. – Qualifying (two squads each bowl five games, top 63 plus defending champion move on to double-elimination match-play)

Sunday, May 19 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. – Double-elimination match-play (three-game total-pinfall matches)

Monday, May 20 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. – Conclude match play (top five advance to stepladder finals)

Tuesday, May 21 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. – Live stepladder finals on CBS Sports Network



Bowling fans are encouraged to attend the event in which they will get the opportunity to view world-class bowling.

Lakeshore Avian and Reptile Rescue and Sanctuary Inc. faces rising costs, potential closure

The admission costs will vary by round, however, a full week pass is available for $80. Other ticket packages are also said to be available for purchase.

To purchase tickets or learn more about this event, visit the Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley’s website.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.