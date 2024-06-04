Ashton Wilson named regional MVP, 5 Gators named to All-Tournament

Florida’s championship run at the Stillwater Regional has five Gators on the All-Tournament Team, including outfielder Ashton Wilson who took home MVP honors.

He hit .429 (9-for-21) in Stillwater after riding the bench for most of the season. Injuries to junior Ty Evans and freshman Hayden Yost propelled Wilson into the starting lineup during the team’s final regular-season series against Georgia.

Wilson’s breakout game came in the opener against Nebraska. He had a homer and three doubles, driving in three of his six RBIs on the weekend.

Joining Wilson on the All-Tournament Team are Florida first baseman Jac Caglianone, third baseman Dale Thomas, shortstop Colby Shelton and pitcher Brandon Neely.

Neely was dominant in relief in first regional championship game against Oklahoma State. He struck out 11 and allowed just one hit after taking over in the fourth inning.

Caglianone went 6-for-17 (.353) with a pair of home runs and five runs batted in. Shelton also blasted a pair of homers en route to seven RBI, and Thomas had a three-hit game facing elimination against Nebraska.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire