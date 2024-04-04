Ashton Turner: Australian batter re-signs for Durham for T20 Blast

Ashton Turner has played for Durham during the last two T20 Blast campaigns [Getty Images]

Durham have re-signed Australian batter Ashton Turner for this season's T20 Vitality Blast.

The 31-year-old international has spent the last two summers at the Riverside Ground.

Turner has been a key figure in Perth Scorchers' four Big Bash League titles in the last 11 seasons.

He played in all 14 of Durham's Vitality Blast games last year, scoring two fifties and taking T20 best bowling figures of three for 20.

"During his two spells at the club he has demonstrated vital leadership skills and fits into our dressing room very well," said Durham cricket director Marcus North.

"He is a proven leader and run scorer having captained the Scorchers and Western Australia to multiple championships in recent years."

Turner said: "We have underachieved over the last couple years but combining the confidence that some success in red ball cricket brings with some exciting new signings and hopefully more player availabilities, this year we can be extremely ambitious."