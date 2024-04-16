Ashton Jones: A bull manager for Pete Carr Pro Rodeo

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Carolyn McEnrue sat down to talk with Ashton Jones to learn more about how bulls are managed for Pete Carr Pro Rodeo before, during and after the performances of the San Angelo Rodeo.

Jones jokingly shared that he and others in the Pete Carr Pro Rodeo crew spend a lot of time with the animals whether it is driving an 18-wheeler from the ranch outside of Houston to the rodeo, helping organize and manage the rough stock side during the rodeo or tending to them out in pasters during downtime.

“You know, they’re professional athletes, I consider them and you know, we spend more time with them than people probably,” he shared.

Jones explained that he has spent so much time around these animals that he has learned their unique personalities and features that set them apart.

During the rodeo, Jones has many jobs that keep him moving non-stop.

“I load, I hang flanks, I flank, it’s non-stop running around trying to get everything done,” he said.

Outside of performances, Jones helps load and unload bulls from an 18-wheeler that he drives and helps feed the animals.

When asked if there were any behind-the-scene secrets that the public could know, Jones shared they are top secret

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.