Ashton Hardaway making first Memphis basketball start in game vs. VCU

RICHMOND, Va. — Ashton Hardaway will make the first start of his Memphis basketball career Wednesday at VCU.

The true freshman is part of coach Penny Hardaway's large-scale overhaul of the Tigers' starting lineup after back-to-back losses, play-by-play radio man Dave Woloshin said on the pregame broadcast. Ashton Hardaway, Hardaway's youngest son, will start in place of Caleb Mills.

In addition, Nick Jourdain gets the start versus the Rams (4-4), while Jaykwon Walton will come off the bench for Memphis (5-2).

The moves are in addition to another adjustment. Malcolm Dandridge will be re-inserted into the lineup. Jordan Brown, who has started the past five games at center, did not make the trip due to illness, according to a team spokesperson.

MEMPHIS BASKETBALL: Jordan Brown to miss game at VCU. Malcolm Dandridge to start

Ashton Hardaway is averaging 4.8 points per game and shooting 47.8% from the field (46.7% from the 3-point line). Jourdain, who has made two starts this season, is putting up 5.0 points and 3.8 rebounds a game.

Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. (CT) and will air on ESPNU.

Reach sports writer Jason Munz at jason.munz@commercialappeal.com or follow him @munzly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Ashton Hardaway to make first Memphis basketball start vs. VCU