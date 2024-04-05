Ashton Hardaway becomes the fourth Tiger to put his name in the transfer portal

MEMPHIS – Penny Hardaway losing a fourth player to the transfer portal on Friday.

This one, though, hitting a little closer to home.

Ashton Hardaway, Penny’s youngest son, has reportedly put his name in the portal after playing just one season at Memphis.

The 6’8” forward played in 29 games this season in what turned out to be a tale of two seasons.

Hardaway playing a lot, early in the year but less than six minutes a game over theU of M ‘s final 22 games of the season.

Hardaway finished the year averaging just two points and one rebound for the former four-star recruit out of Sierra Canyon.

Hardaway can still remove his name from the transfer portal.

Penny’s oldest son, Jayden, played his fourth season with the Tigers last year and is now out of eligibility.

