Ashton Dulin's return is an underrated piece of Colts offseason

INDIANAPOLIS — Ashton Dulin’s absence could be felt last season.

Maybe not as sharply as the loss of Anthony Richardson or the weeks when Jonathan Taylor was on the bench, but the Colts still felt a twinge from the loss of the versatile wide receiver a couple of times a week.

The role he plays on the roster is impossible to ignore.

“Dulin was a huge loss,” Indianapolis general manager Chris Ballard said. “Just because he gives you so much, not only on special teams, but his ability to play inside and outside. If you have to start him for a stretch, he can do it.”

Dulin’s production as a receiver in four seasons with Indianapolis is easy to overlook.

The veteran has 33 career catches for 450 yards and three touchdowns; his most productive season as a receiver is a 17-catch, 207-yard performance during a lost Indianapolis campaign in 2022.

But Dulin averaged 19.2 snaps at wide receiver in 2021 and 2022, making the occasional big play in the passing game and serving as a devastating blocker in the running game.

When the Colts lost Dulin to a torn ACL in training camp last year, the Indianapolis offense essentially lost all of its flexibility at the wide receiver position — outside of the team’s top three receivers, no player logged more than 124 snaps on offense last season. The Colts were lucky that Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce and Josh Downs missed just one game among them.

Indianapolis is better prepared to handle a prolonged injury absence at wide receiver this season. The Colts used a second-round pick in April’s draft on Texas star Adonai Mitchell, addressing the team’s lack of depth at outside receiver.

Colts news: Chris Ballard goes on expletive-filled rant to defend 'pissed' second-round pick Adonai Mitchell

“We’ve got a good group,” Ballard said. “Pittman is back, and he’s hungry. You’ve got Josh Downs in Year 2, who we thought had a great rookie year. We’ve got Pierce, who we think is going to take another step. We get Ashton Dulin back.”

The Colts have made it clear this offseason that even with Mitchell in the fold, Indianapolis considers Dulin a part of this receiving corps, a player who can help the offense in addition to his role as one of the NFL’s best gunners.

“I have their trust,” Dulin said. “For me, it’s about picking up where I left off, but it’s also about being better than I was.”

The injury surprised him.

Dulin felt a pop in his knee on a play he described as a routine repetition at gunner, realized he didn’t feel right and got the season-ending news of a torn ACL after an MRI.

He had never been through an injury that serious before. A few nicks and bruises, a four-game absence in 2022 due to a toe injury, but nothing like a torn ACL.

“The biggest thing for me is knowing it’s an injury that is part of the game and knowing that I can get back to where I used to be,” Dulin said.

A torn ACL is no longer the injury that used to alter the course of careers.

Advancements in medicine have made ACL tears an injury that ends a player’s season, but most players are able to get back to full strength by the start of the next year.

Dulin’s on the right track now.

“I’m feeling great,” Dulin said. “I’m at a point in rehab where we’re ready to get rolling and get back on the field. No timetable yet but leave it up to the doctors. It’s above my pay grade. I’m feeling good, body is feeling great. I can’t complain at all.”

Dulin provides experienced depth at receiver, as well as an option to get an extra blocker onto the field in the right personnel groupings, opening creases downfield for Richardson and Taylor.

And even if everything goes perfectly for the top four receivers, Dulin still provides a ton of value for an Indianapolis kicking game that took a step back last season.

A Colts kicking game that carries added importance with the implementation of the NFL’s new kickoff rules, a change designed to produce four times as many returns this season, placing added importance on players who can cover a kick and tackle on special teams.

Dulin’s specialty.

He has 36 tackles in his career on special teams, including a team-high 17 in 2021, making Dulin the perfect running mate for the directional skills of Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez.

“Ashton Dulin is my guy, man,” Sanchez said. “He’s going to be back right where he was, where he started. I’m really excited about Ashton coming back.”

The rest of the Colts feel the same way.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Ashton Dulin's return an underrated piece of Colts offseason